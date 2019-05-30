Danny Cipriani Baa-Baas omission hints at World Cup role

Danny Cipriani received a welcome boost to his hopes of playing in the World Cup

Danny Cipriani was prohibited from selection by the Barbarians against England in a development that points to his possible inclusion in Eddie Jones' World Cup training squad.

Barbarians coach Pat Lam has revealed that Cipriani was among the players who were placed on a restricted list by Twickenham, even though his Gloucester team had lost their Gallagher Premiership play-off to Saracens last weekend.

Lam is preparing his invitational team, which includes Harlequins prop Joe Marler, for Sunday's non-cap international against an England XV overseen by Jim Mallinder, live on Sky Sports.

Cipriani won Premiership Player of the Season after a stellar year at Gloucester

Cipriani's outstanding debut season at Gloucester has earned him two prestigious individual awards, yet his inclusion in preparations for Japan 2019 this summer is far from assured due to Jones' reluctance to pick him.

However, with the Barbarians denied access, he appears to be on course to win a place in the initial training group.

"I spoke with Danny but he wasn't available. I'm predicting that the players who weren't available - and this isn't guaranteed - will be in their World Cup squads," Lam said.

"He was unavailable because there are some players that want to play but they have to be signed off by the unions, or their clubs."