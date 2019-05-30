Joe Marler says England return talk is 'disrespectful' to current squad

Joe Marler retired from international rugby following last summer's tour to South Africa

Joe Marler believes it is disrespectful to current England players to speculate on whether or not he would reverse his decision to retire from international rugby.

Mako Vunipola's surgery on a hamstring injury has left the Saracens prop in a race against time to be ready for the World Cup in Japan, leading to speculation England head coach Eddie Jones may ask Marler to come to their aid.

But while he stopped short of completely ruling out a return if asked, the Harlequins front row told Sky Sports it is doing a disservice to the likes of Ben Moon and Ellis Genge to talk about whether he would be called upon.

Ellis Genge is one of England's up-and-coming loose-head props

"You never say never, but as it stands I'm retired," Marler said, speaking to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast.

"There's part of it I miss and I've got a lot of fond memories in that shirt. I'll always miss that adrenaline and buzz for it, but I came to a point in my life where I had to start doing different things.

"I'm retired, but you've also got to look at it that how unfair would it be and how disrespectful would it be to the other guys in my position, as an English loose-head, who have put the graft in all year.

"It's disrespectful that a lot of people are talking about it because it's an easy narrative, but it's disrespectful on them to go 'well, he's just going to swan back in if he says yes'. It's not the case."

Marler is set to line up for the Barbarians against England at Twickenham on Sunday for the Quilter Cup clash, which is live on Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old admits it will be odd to find himself up against the team he won 59 caps for, but is looking forward to representing the Baa-Baas.

"Obviously, on Sunday, it will be a weird experience to run out at Twickenham against England," Marler added. "Albeit it's an England XV, they'll still be wearing the shirt, so it's an exciting week ahead.

"It will maybe be a little bit strange, but it's something I'm looking forward to. It's getting my teeth into a new challenge - a very strange challenge - but I'm definitely looking forward to it."