England women 37-15 Ireland: Red Roses see off stubborn Ireland
Last Updated: 24/11/18 8:20pm
England Women ended the Quilter Internationals with a 37-15 win over Ireland Women at Twickenham Stadium.
Heather Kerr got England on their way after seven minutes, dotting down from a driving maul with further scores from Kelly Smith, after a smart offload from Tatyana Heard, and another forward effort from a maul saw Vickii Cornborough go over.
Eimear Considine and Lauren Delany crossed on the stroke of half-time for Ireland, but England still led 15-10 at the break.
Lydia Thompson latched onto Zoe Harrison's superbly weighted grubber for the first points of the second half and then she showed her class to break a tackle and race in from inside her own half for a second score.
Some Irish pressure on England's line eventually saw Claire Molloy score but it was the Red Roses who were victorious as they ended 2018 on a high as Thompson finished off a smart handling move for her hat-trick before Cath O'Donnell bundled over in stoppage time.