Italy 3-66 New Zealand: Jordie Barrett scores four in All Blacks rout

Jordie Barrett helped himself to four tries against Italy

Italy felt the frustration of New Zealand's loss to Ireland as the All Blacks dished out a ruthless 66-3 hiding in Rome.

Having failed to score a try last weekend in Dublin, New Zealand ran in 10 against the Azzurri with Jordie Barrett bagging four and Damian McKenzie scoring a hat-trick.

TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape and Beauden Barrett also crossed for tries as the All Blacks ended their autumn tour in style.

Unbeaten in 14 previous Tests against Italy, New Zealand opened the scoring early as Beauden Barrett offloaded for scrum-half Perenara to slide over in the corner.

Damian McKenzie scored a hat-trick in Rome

Italy responded swiftly with a Tommaso Allan penalty after Scott Barrett was pinged for not rolling away. That was to be their only score as New Zealand stretched their lead when McKenzie ran between the posts after being released by Patrick Tuipulotu.

McKenzie claimed his second try on 28 minutes after a lovely grubber kick from Beauden Barrett, while another sensational play down the right saw hooker Dane Coles and McKenzie feature in an 80-metre move finished by Jordie Barrett.

The Barrett brothers combined for another try in the final play of the first half as Beauden kicked out to the right for Jordie to score in the corner and make it 31-3 at the break.

The second half began with two quick-fire tries from Laumape and Beauden Barrett while McKenzie got his hat-trick in the 53rd minute.

Jordie Barrett scored two tries in the final seven minutes to complete New Zealand's biggest win over Italy since the 70-7 success at the 2003 World Cup.