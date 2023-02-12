England 31-14 Italy: English pack shows strength to secure Steve Borthwick's first win

England's first half performance laid the platform as their Six Nations campaign got up and running

England secured their first Six Nations win of 2023 with a dominant 31-14 victory over Italy at Twickenham to get up and running under head coach Steve Borthwick.

England's forwards laid the platform as they got off to a strong start in the first half, Jack Willis and Jamie George using the strong driving maul to their advantage as they barrelled over. Ollie Chessum also got his name on the scoresheet from close range as Italy's Lorenzo Cannone was sent to the sin-bin, giving the home outfit a strong 19-0 lead at the break.

Italy fired straight back at the beginning of the second half through Marco Riccioni but their dominance was short lived, with a penalty try on the 50th minute for England, plus a sin-binning for Simone Ferrari, giving Borthwick's side the advantage once again.

Jack Willis opened the scoring as England put their set plays into action

From there, Italy hit back through some brilliant Alessandro Fusco footwork but a late diving Henry Arundell try in the corner sealed the win for England and kickstarted their Six Nations campaign after last weekend's loss to Scotland.

Story of the game

In their attempt to bounce back from a 29-23 Calcutta Cup defeat last weekend, England got off to a flying start with their new-look backline, Owen Farrell's kick on the sixth minute producing an early opportunity for Max Malins in the corner only for some brilliant cover defence from Edoardo Padovani stopping a near certain try.

The breakthrough then came on the 13th minute as England were awarded a penalty right in Italy's 22, the driving maul from the lineout causing the Azzurri all sorts of problems as Willis found the space to dive over, Farrell then adding the extras from the tee.

Jack Willis impressed in the pack after missing out on a spot against Scotland

Italy then threaded together a good period of pressure but England stood strong in defence and got their reward, a sin-binning for Italy's Cannone for infringing at the maul creating the space for Ellis Genge to throw a sublime pass and send Chessum leaping over in the 28th minute.

England thought their lead had increased again just four minutes before the break as Jack van Poortvliet raced through to score, but it was ruled out for obstruction in the build-up, George making up for it just moments later as he used that strong England driving maul to his advantage to dive over for a try of his own, Farrell missing the conversion for the first time in the game as England headed in at half-time comfortably in control.

England's driving maul was their biggest weapon as they repeatedly powered over from short range

The second half started with a scintillating attack from Italy that saw them finally rewarded in the 44th minute, Riccioni using the penalty advantage from a high shot to charge through and score, with Tommaso Allan adding the extras.

However, after a tense 10 minutes, England got the try that secured the bonus point through a penalty try as the driving maul caused damage once again, Italy's Ferrari being sent to the sin-bin for collapsing it from the side.

Sloppy play crept in from both sides at the game entered its final quarter, but Italy were the side to take advantage and gain the territory as Fusco showed some brilliant footwork to fly past three England defenders and dive over in the 63rd minute.

Henry Arundell finished off England's scoring for the afternoon as he linked up with Alex Mitchell

Despite another mini-fightback from the Azzurri, England came again on the 71st minute, this time through Arundell in the corner. The replacement winger finished off some slick play from replacement scrum-half Alex Mitchell with a diving finish to secure the 31-14 win, Borthwick's first as head coach.

What they said

England captain Owen Farrell believes Sunday's display at Twickenham was evidence of a team progressing as they gave lift-off to the Borthwick era.

"In terms of a performance, it felt better. It felt like a step forward, as it would be a week on in our new journey," he told ITV Sport.

Owen Farrell believes his side are making positive steps as they progress in their Six Nations campaign

"There's still a lot to get better at, but it's a step in the right direction.

"We're trying to learn how [the new coaching ticket] wants us to play, and that starts with making sure we're fighting for each other, and build a togetherness on the pitch. Fight for each other for 80 minutes.

"We were more on top of that this week."

England centre Ollie Lawrence, named player of the match, speaking to ITV Sport...

"I think it was important today for us to make a big step on last week.

Ollie Lawrence was named man of the match as England took home the spoils against Italy

"Steve [Borthwick] said to me: 'You need to get us on the front foot,' that was my job today. To get us that quick ball.

"We're rebuilding as a team. We're nowhere near the finish product yet but we're all believing in where we're going as a team.

"We just need to keep getting better and better."

What's Next?

England head to Cardiff on February 25 to face a struggling Wales who are yet to get a win in this year's championship (4.45pm). For Italy, a home clash awaits against Grand Slam hopefuls Ireland (2.15pm).