England 35-15 Japan: Relieved England see off Brave Blossoms

Danny Care goes over for England

Japan lived up to their nickname with an impressive display, but the Brave Blossoms ultimately fell to a 35-15 defeat to a relieved England on Saturday.

After England's impressive display against New Zealand last weekend, Japan were not supposed to challenge at Twickenham, but produced a performance similar to the one that stunned South Africa in the 2015 World Cup.

That day it was Eddie Jones who masterminded the win over the Boks, and it was this legacy that almost came back to haunt him.

Japan went into the break 15-10 after tries from Ryoto Nakamura and Michael Leitch plus the boot of Yu Tamura, but Mark Wilson, Joe Cokanasiga and Dylan Hartley scored late in the second half to give England the win.

