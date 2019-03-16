England Women 80-0 Scotland Women: Red Roses win Grand Slam title at Twickenham

6:38 Highlights from England's Grand Slam win over Scotland to win the 2019 Women's Six Nations trophy. Highlights from England's Grand Slam win over Scotland to win the 2019 Women's Six Nations trophy.

The Red Roses secured the 2019 Women's Six Nations Grand Slam with a 80-0 bonus-point win over Scotland at Twickenham Stadium.

Having already won their first four games with bonus points, England ran in 12 tries in front of a record crowd, of 13,278, for a women's game at Twickenham to secure the title France won last year.

It took just over two minutes for England to score as Poppy Cleall broke the line and fed Sarah Beckett for the flanker to cross under the sticks.

Jess Breach scores for England

A cross field kick from Katy Daley-Mclean was gathered as the ball bounced by wing Jess Breach as she continued her run of scoring in every game of the 2019 Women's Six Nations.

Natasha Hunt darted through from a quick tap penalty before Breach got onto Emily Scarratt's kick forward for her second and England's bonus point.

1:32 Emily Scarratt felt it was ‘special’ to pick up the grand slam in front of The Roses home fans after and 80-0 victory over Scotland. Emily Scarratt felt it was ‘special’ to pick up the grand slam in front of The Roses home fans after and 80-0 victory over Scotland.

The first half scoring continued as Cleall drove over following some impressive forward work, and it was the pack's work from driving maul from a lineout where Amy Cokayne dropped over the line off the back for a 45-0 lead at the break.

Simon Middleton's side did not let up after the break, and were back on the scoreboard with Sarah Bern's powerful drive off the back of a ruck got England's first try with captain Sarah Hunter scoring in similar circumstances a few minutes later.

1:44 England Captain Sarah Hunter was proud of the hard work her England team produced during the whole tournament after winning the grand slam at Twickenham. England Captain Sarah Hunter was proud of the hard work her England team produced during the whole tournament after winning the grand slam at Twickenham.

Further tries from Scarratt, Cleall and Cath O'Donnell sealed the deal for the Red Roses.

England have won the women's Six Nations 15 times, as well as 14 Grand Slams. Their 2019 success followed the Rugby Football Union's move to award their squad with professional deals, making them the first union to do so in the 15-a-side format.