Sky Live: England Women vs Scotland Women

England skipper Sarah Hunter hoping to win her first Grand Slam at Twickenham

The Red Roses are firm favourites to claim the Grand Slam when they take on Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Having beaten Ireland, France, Wales and Italy with try-scoring bonus points in the competition so far, England are firm favourites to secure another bonus-point win against Scotland.

However England captain Sarah Hunter says that the Red Roses will not take Scotland lightly and will make sure they will not be having to answer any awkward questions come the final whistle.

"We don't want to be that team that don't show Scotland respect - they have been putting some good things together in the competition - things have just not quite clicked for them and we don't want it to click for them on Saturday," Hunter told Sky Sports.

"We don't want to be looking at ourselves thinking 'Why did we not turn up? Why did we not play? Why have we not won the Grand Slam?' "

Hunter, who has won 112 caps for England, is hoping that there will be plenty of support for the red Roses and is urging for fans to stick around after the men's game to hopefully watch them do something special.

"Grand Slam opportunities don't come along all that often and you never know how long your career is going to last so you have to enjoy it. I have never won a Grand Slam at Twickenham so that will be something very special."

Hannah Botterman is back for England

There are five changes to the side that beat Italy last weekend with Vicky Fleetwood starting in the No 7 jersey as Hannah Botterman and Poppy Cleall also return to the starting line-up as loosehead prop and second row respectively.

Amy Cokayne is named at hooker after missing out on selection against Italy through injury. In the only change to the back line scrum-half Natasha Hunt will make her second start in this year's championship.

Meanwhile, Scotland coach Shade Munro has made three changes from the side that lost 15-17 to Wales .

In the forwards Nicola Howat comes in to partner Emma Wassel in the second row with Sarah Bonar moves from the second row to the back row to cover for flanker Rachel Malcolm who suffered a concussion during the Wales game.

There is one change in the backs with Jenny Maxwell starting at scrum-half.

Jenny Maxwell deserves her chances against England

"Jenny has done very well coming off the bench to scrum-half, adding impetus and pace to our attack on every occasion. She deserves her opportunity to start, " said Munro.

"I am proud of how the team played last Friday against Wales. The result was hugely disappointing, but they put in a strong performance.

"England are incredibly strong, but we have been doing everything we can to prepare for the match.

England: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Jess Breach, 13 Emily Scarratt 12 Zoe Harrison, Kelly Smith, Katy Daley-Mclean, Natasha Hunt, 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Poppy Cleall, 5 Abbie Scott, 6 Sarah Beckett, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Hunter.

Replacements: 16 Lark Davies, 17 Vickii Cornborough, 18 Shaunagh Brown, 19 Catherine O'Donnell, 20 Marlie Packer, 21 Leanne Riley, 22 Rachael Burford, 23 Emily Scott.

Scotland: 15 Chloe Rollie 14 Rhona Lloyd, 13 Hannah Smith, 12 Lisa Thomson, 11 Annabel Sergeant, 10 Helen Nelson, 9 Jenny Maxwell, 1 Megan Kennedy, 2 Lana Skeldon, 3 Mairi Forsyth, 4 Emma Wassell,

5 Nicola Howat 6 Sarah Bonar 7 Rachel McLachlan 8 Jade Konkel.

Replacements: 16 Jodie Rettie 17 Lisa Cockburn 18 Katie Dougan 19 Panashe Muzambe 20 Deborah McCormack 21 Mhairi Grieve 22 Lisa Martin, 23 Abi Evans.