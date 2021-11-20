England 27-26 South Africa: England avenge World Cup defeat with Autumn Nations Series win over Springboks

England's Manu Tuilagi breaks clear to score against South Africa

Marcus Smith kicked a penalty in the 79th minute to give England a hard-fought 27-26 win over South Africa in their Autumn Nations Series clash at Twickenham.

England dominated the first half, scoring two tries through Manu Tuilagi and Steward, with Smith adding a penalty for a 17-12 lead at the break.

However, South Africa stepped things up in the second half and their forward dominance began to tell as England gave away a number of penalties, allowing Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies to kick six penalties between them.

Marcus Smith is tackled by Cobus Reinach (R) and Eben Etzebeth

A Raffi Quirke try in the second half gave England a 24-18 advantage before Makazole Mapimpi scored for South Africa. Elton Jantjies missed with the conversion but a long-range penalty from Francois Steyn gave the Boks a narrow lead.

With five minutes remaining, South Africa were in the ascendancy but Siya Kolisi was adjudged to have taken Joe Marchant out in the air and was yellow carded.

With less than a minute left on the clock, Elton Jantjies was pinged for going off his feet, allowing Smith to kick the winning penalty.

England started with plenty of composure and willingness to attack and came close early on after a lovely dink from Ben Youngs for Steward that was just cleared up by Willie le Roux.

It got better for England after they won a scrum penalty five metres out and, after some big carries, it was the hosts who scored first through Tuilagi. Smith converted but Tuilagi was replaced by Malins after injuring himself scoring.

South Africa's perceived scrum dominance failed to materialise as once again they were penalised for dropping their bind in a strong position.

Damian de Allende looks to offload for the Boks

Pollard clawed three points back in the 14th minute after England were penalised for holding on.

However, England scored their second moments later. They used quick ball from a scrum and a smart long pass to Malins saw them roar down the field. The Bok defence managed to get back but a pop pass from Youngs found Steward who powered over through three defenders. Smith converted for a 14-3 lead.

Pollard make it 14-6 after 20 minutes with another penalty but Smith added three more points to his tally after South Africa's discipline let them down.

South Africa were somehow hanging on, and two more penalties from Pollard brought the score to 17-12. England were doing all the running, though, and finding holes in the Springbok blitz defence with only a superb tackle by Damien de Allende denying Malins a try.

England continued to dominate and were unlucky not to get more after stealing a rare Bok lineout. However, Smith's drop-goal attempt was way short and they went into the break with just a five-point lead.

Malcolm Marx puts in a massive hit on Kyle Sinckler

It was a different story in the second half as the Springboks threw everything at England and flexed their muscle to dominate the set-piece and the breakdown. However Pollard missed two penalties and a try went begging when Jesse Kriel over ran Kolisi's pass.

Despite their growing dominance, it took South Africa until the 53rd minute to get their first points of the half when Pollard made it 17-15.

England were beginning to wilt under the relentless Springbok pressure but were still giving everything - Malins doing brilliantly to deny Kwagga Smith a certain try minutes after the flanker had knocked on with the try line at his mercy.

The penalty count was starting to get away from England and South Africa took the lead in the 62nd minute when Elton Jantjies slotted a penalty to make it 18-17.

However, England hit back immediately as Quirke scored their third try. A brilliant pass from the impressive Henry Slade put Marchant into space and a pass to Quirke saw him over. Smith's conversion established a six-point lead at 24-18.

Will Stuart was then yellow carded in the 66th minute as the referee lost patience with England's discipline. It got worse for England as Mapimpi scored South Africa's first try in the 69th minute but Elton Jantjies' penalty was wide, leaving England with a 24-23 lead.

Raffi Quirke races way to score for England

A minute later, Duane Vermeulen bossed the breakdown to win a penalty and Steyn kicked the Boks 26-24 ahead.

The game seemed to be slipping away from England - especially when Eben Etzebeth broke through the centre only for South Africa to concede a needless penalty.

There was still a lot for England to do, but they did the hard yards to get them in a position to win the game. And, when Herschel Jantjies went off his feet, Smith calmly ignored the pushing and shoving among the big units to calmly slot over the winning penalty.