England 43-29 USA: Joe Cokanasiga double helps Eddie Jones' team beat USA

Two tries from Joe Cokanasiga helped set an unfamiliar-looking England on their way to a 43-29 victory against a spirited USA side in Sunday's international at Twickenham.

England head coach Eddie Jones named a team that saw eight of the starting XV win their first cap, including skipper Lewis Ludlow, the first man since Nigel Melville in 1984 to captain England on debut, and a further four uncapped players among the replacements.

The visitors, who had only come together on the Wednesday prior to their first game in 21 months, asked plenty of questions of Jones' side and crossed for four tries during the contest.

But ultimately, England had too much for the Americans as Cokanasiga's double, plus scores from Sam Underhill, Ollie Lawrence, Jamie Blamire, Marcus Smith - who kicked four conversions - and man of the match Harry Randall sealed the win.

It was the USA who were first on the board after six minutes, with debutant Luke Carty landing a penalty from halfway following some early errors and struggles at the scrum from the home team.

But England, who also had three other possible tries ruled out during the game, clicked into gear straight from the restart as Max Malins caught Smith's kick and burst down the left touchline before flicking a pass back inside for back row Underhill to finish for an unconverted try.

Harlequins fly-half Smith posed the USA plenty of questions with his in-play kicking too and one of those led to England's second try in the 15th minute as Cokanasiga got up to make a catch, setting up an attack which saw Henry Slade break and flick a pass out to midfield partner Lawrence to finish.

Cokanasiga then helped put the hosts in control at the break with two more first-half scores, the first coming on 24 minutes following a quick tap penalty from Randall and a smart grubber kick into the USA's in-goal area from Freddie Steward which gave the winger a simple finish.

The Bath man struck again nine minutes before half-time as England worked a move from a line-out, with Smith drawing in the American defence and releasing Cokanasiga through a gap in the line to race in from around 40 metres out.

Trailing 26-3 at the break, the USA were quick out of the blocks when play resumed by punishing back-to-back penalties against the hosts as Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz drove over for an unconverted try following a line-out in England's 22.

Jones' team were soon on the board again though, this time through replacement hooker Blamire who made up for having a line-out stolen by charging down an attempted clearance from Ruben de Haas and regathering the ball to grab a try less than a minute into his debut.

At the other end of the field though, the USA repeated that trick as scrum-half Randall's kick was charged down by Cam Dolan for him to finish - but the Bristol Bears No. 9 atoned for that by offloading for half-back partner Smith to cross for a try following a five-metre scrum.

Then, 11 minutes from time, Randall produced a piece of individual magic as he broke from the base of a ruck, threw a dummy and held off American replacement Calvin Whiting to score under the posts.

The visitors were not done yet though and another line-out deep in England's 22 led to their third try of the afternoon as replacement Hanco Germishuys and then, moments after Lewis Ludlam had a try chalked off, the USA finished with a flourish with a flowing attack which was finished by Christian Dyer.