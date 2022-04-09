England 58-5 Wales: Red Roses register third dominant Six Nations 2022 victory

The Red Roses clinched a third win of the 2022 Six Nations championship vs Wales

England registered a third dominant victory of their 2022 Six Nations title defence, beating Wales 58-5 at Kingsholm in Round 3 of the championship.

First-half tries arrived via Lark Davies, Abbie Ward and the returning Jess Breach to put the Red Roses 19-0 ahead at the break.

Into the second period, Davies and Breach each added second scores to their name, while Sarah Bern, Alex Matthews, Shaunagh Brown, Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter all crossed for tries too.

Zoe Harrison added four conversions in the victory, with England now heading into a Six Nations fallow week before returning.

England 58-5 Wales - Score summary England - Tries: Davies (14, 44), Ward (20), Breach (34, 51), Bern (54), Matthews (63), Brown (70), Scarratt (74), Hunter (80). Cons: Harrison (21, 35, 55, 81).Wales - Tries: Jones (67). Yellow card: John (59).

England's most impressive performance of the Six Nations yet was delivered in front of 14,689 fans - their biggest home crowd for 12 years and highest outside of a World Cup.

Play was held up for several minutes early on after Abby Dow suffered a painful injury that resulted in her being carried from the pitch on a stretcher and she was subsequently taken to hospital.

It was England who responded better to the lengthy break as Davies finished a rolling maul and soon after Abbie Ward was over.

Wales' scrum was being consistently overpowered but the hosts' line-out was malfunctioning, while their momentum was also affected by an indisciplined phase.

Turning to the maul once more, however, their pack made 20 metres before the ball was spun to Breach, who was swept over by her footwork.

Returning wing Jess Breach notched two tries in the win at Kingsholm

A second for Breach was sandwiched by two tries for the front row as Davies completed another maul before a rampaging Sarah Bern charged over from a line-out.

England's dominance up front was complete with Bern and Poppy Cleall leading the charge and replacement Natalia John was sent to the sin-bin because of an accumulation of defensive penalties from the visitors.

Alex Matthews was the next to score, but in the 69th minute, the one-way traffic was finally pierced when Wales finally registered their first points through Kelsey Jones' try from short range.

Shaunagh Brown touched down just before John returned from the sin-bin and there were additional scores for Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter.

What's next?

England next host Ireland in Round 4 on Sunday April 24 at Welford Road in Leicester (12pm kick-off GMT).

Wales will next host France in Round 4 on Friday April 22, in a Test at Cardiff Arms Park (8pm kick-off GMT).