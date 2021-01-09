Gallagher Premiership: Bristol Bears maul Exeter Chiefs to go top with 20-7 win

Harry Randall played a starring role in Bristol's win over Exeter

Bristol Bears inflicted a biggest home defeat for four years on reigning Gallagher Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs with a 20-7 victory at Sandy Park.

The battle of the sides who made up the top two at the start of the day was honours even at the break as converted tries from Harry Randall and Jonny Hill ensured they went in locked at 7-7.

But Bristol, led by a strong pack effort and the effervescent Randall, took control after the break as a Semi Radradra's try and the kicking of Callum Sheedy helped make it five wins in a row and deny the Chiefs even a losing bonus point.

🗣️"We want to be a team that can go through, around and over any opposition. That's been the growth of this team, doing it the Bears way."



Pat Lam on a BIG performance from his side 👇 pic.twitter.com/sLDJDHz4JP — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) January 9, 2021

It was Exeter's second successive Premiership defeat, and they might have a while to stew on it, given the uncertainty surrounding next week's Heineken Champions Cup fixtures because of an anticipated travel ban for French clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Exeter boss Rob Baxter made a number of changes from the side comprehensively beaten by Wasps last weekend, including recalls for England quartet Hill, Henry Slade, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Harry Williams, while full-back Jack Walsh made his first Premiership start.

Bristol, meanwhile, showed six switches following victory over Newcastle Falcons last time out, with Randall, wing Luke Morahan and flanker Ben Earl among those returning.

Bristol created the first chance after Randall sprinted clear from just inside Exeter's half, and his clever kick was almost grounded for a try by Earl, but Exeter No. 9 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne got there just before him.

Exeter's Sam Simmonds takes on the Bristol defence

The visitors were not to be denied from their next attack, though, and it was Randall who touched down following a relentlessly-driven lineout, with Sheedy's conversion opening up a 7-0 lead.

Bristol continued to win the battle for territory and possession, and even when Exeter had the ball they found it tough-going breaking down their opponents.

Exeter struggled to find their familiar momentum up-front, and both sides were temporarily reduced to 14 players when referee Karl Dickson sin-binned Exeter tighthead prop Williams and Bristol loosehead Jake Woolmore for scrummaging infringements.

The game was a stop-start affair with little attacking rugby on show, but Exeter drew level six minutes before half-time. They tried to move possession left and right, probing for an opening, and it finally arrived in Bristol's right-hand corner as Hill touched down.

Semi Radradra grabbed an important try in the second half for Bristol

Simmonds landed the touchline conversion, and Exeter began increasing the tempo as half-time approached, but Bristol's defence held firm and a dour half ended level.

Sheedy kicked Bristol back into the lead through a short-range 43rd-minute penalty, and Chiefs boss Baxter soon made a first change, sending on Scotland international lock Jonny Gray for Will Witty.

Exeter then suffered an injury scare when skipper Simmonds required treatment to his ankle, but he was able to continue, albeit with considerable strapping at the bottom of his left leg.

Both packs continued to slug it out, but Bristol still had a sense of adventure about them, and substitute Ioan Lloyd's thrilling break and kick ahead almost led to a second try for Randall, yet brilliant defence by Chiefs No. 8 Sam Simmonds prevented what seemed a certain score.

Nathan Hughes and Dave Attwood celebrate at the final whistle

The Bears did not have to wait long, though, and Fijian star Radradra rounded off a lengthy spell of pressure deep inside Exeter's 22 to claim the game's decisive score, and when Sheedy slotted over a late penalty the champions were finished.