Exeter Chiefs 22-34 Leinster: Irish province dump Heineken Champions Cup holders out at quarter-final stage
Defending Heineken Champions Cup winners Exeter Chiefs dumped out of European Cup at quarter-final stage by Leinster at Sandy Park. James Lowe and Jordan Larmour (two) scored the tries, while Ross Byrne registered five penalties after Johnny Sexton's injury withdrawal
By Michael Cantillon at Sandy Park
Last Updated: 10/04/21 7:53pm
Leinster recovered from 14-0 behind to secure a superb 34-22 victory at the home of defending European champions Exeter on Saturday, coming out on top in a fantastic European Cup quarter-final.
Wings James Lowe and Jordan Larmour (two) scored tries for Leinster, while replacement out-half Ross Byrne added five penalties, after skipper Johnny Sexton failed a first half HIA.
For Exeter, wing Tom O'Flaherty gave them the perfect start with two tries inside 10 minutes, while Dave Ewers added another and Joe Simmonds a penalty, but the Chiefs could not execute their characteristic ruthlessness nearly enough on the day.
Leinster now join La Rochelle in the semi-finals of the competition, with the other sides to come from Bordeaux vs Racing 92 and Toulouse vs Clermont on Sunday. The semi-final draw will also take place on Sunday.
More to follow...