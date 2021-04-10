Other matches

Sat 10th April

Heineken Champions Cup

  • Exeter vs Leinster
  • 5:30pm Saturday 10th April
  • Sandy Park, Exeter  
FT

Exeter 22

Tries: O'Flaherty (3,8), Ewers (42)
Conversions: Simmonds (4,9)
Penalties: Simmonds (47)

Leinster 34

Tries: Lowe (17), Larmour (28,56)
Conversions: Sexton (19), Byrne (29)
Penalties: Byrne (35,40,50,65,79)

Report

Exeter Chiefs 22-34 Leinster: Irish province dump Heineken Champions Cup holders out at quarter-final stage

Defending Heineken Champions Cup winners Exeter Chiefs dumped out of European Cup at quarter-final stage by Leinster at Sandy Park. James Lowe and Jordan Larmour (two) scored the tries, while Ross Byrne registered five penalties after Johnny Sexton's injury withdrawal

Last Updated: 10/04/21 7:53pm

Leinster are through to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals after a superb victory at holders Exeter
Leinster are through to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals after a superb victory at holders Exeter

Leinster recovered from 14-0 behind to secure a superb 34-22 victory at the home of defending European champions Exeter on Saturday, coming out on top in a fantastic European Cup quarter-final. 

Wings James Lowe and Jordan Larmour (two) scored tries for Leinster, while replacement out-half Ross Byrne added five penalties, after skipper Johnny Sexton failed a first half HIA.

For Exeter, wing Tom O'Flaherty gave them the perfect start with two tries inside 10 minutes, while Dave Ewers added another and Joe Simmonds a penalty, but the Chiefs could not execute their characteristic ruthlessness nearly enough on the day.

Also See:

Leinster now join La Rochelle in the semi-finals of the competition, with the other sides to come from Bordeaux vs Racing 92 and Toulouse vs Clermont on Sunday. The semi-final draw will also take place on Sunday.

More to follow...

©2021 Sky UK