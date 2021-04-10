Exeter Chiefs 22-34 Leinster: Irish province dump Heineken Champions Cup holders out at quarter-final stage

Leinster are through to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals after a superb victory at holders Exeter

Leinster recovered from 14-0 behind to secure a superb 34-22 victory at the home of defending European champions Exeter on Saturday, coming out on top in a fantastic European Cup quarter-final.

Wings James Lowe and Jordan Larmour (two) scored tries for Leinster, while replacement out-half Ross Byrne added five penalties, after skipper Johnny Sexton failed a first half HIA.

For Exeter, wing Tom O'Flaherty gave them the perfect start with two tries inside 10 minutes, while Dave Ewers added another and Joe Simmonds a penalty, but the Chiefs could not execute their characteristic ruthlessness nearly enough on the day.

Leinster now join La Rochelle in the semi-finals of the competition, with the other sides to come from Bordeaux vs Racing 92 and Toulouse vs Clermont on Sunday. The semi-final draw will also take place on Sunday.

More to follow...