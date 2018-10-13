Exeter 10-10 Munster: Champions Cup Pool 2 opener ends in draw

Exeter and Munster had to settle for a draw in their opening Champions Cup clash

Tries from Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and Munster No 8 CJ Stander meant the two sides could not be separated in their Champions Cup opener on Saturday at a wind-swept Sandy Park.

Played amid a vicious swirling breeze, the Irish province - playing against the wind in the first half - contained the Premiership outfit until the final minute of the opening period when Cowan-Dickie struck.

Gareth Steenson and Joey Carbery also traded first-half penalties, with the second half almost exclusively played in the Exeter half.

Stander ultimately struck on 65 minutes but Munster could not score again, and neither could the Chiefs when handed one last chance at the end of the game.

Munster host Gloucester at Thomond Park next Saturday in Round 2, while the Chiefs travel to face reigning Top 14 champions Castres in France.

