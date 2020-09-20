Exeter 38-15 Northampton: Chiefs make first ever Champions Cup semi-final

Exeter are into the Champions Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history after beating Northampton

Exeter Chiefs progressed to a first Champions Cup semi-final in their history as they overcame a gutsy Northampton Saints side to win 38-15 at Sandy Park.

Tries from Jack Maunder, Jacques Vermeulen (two), Jack Nowell and Jonny Hill, plus the flawless boot of skipper Joe Simmonds garnered Exeter's points from a performance which, though far from perfect, displayed the talent they possess within their squad nonetheless.

Saints scored tries through Teimana Harrison and Fraser Dingwell, and were well within the contest for large swathes, but ultimately fell short to superior opposition.

Exeter will now host Top 14 champions Toulouse in next week's Champions Cup semi-final (Saturday, September 26) at Sandy Park.

