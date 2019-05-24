Gallagher Premiership semi-final: Exeter Chiefs vs Northampton Saints preview

Exeter Chiefs take on Northampton Saints in Saturday's Premiership semi-final

Last year's Premiership runners-up and this season's table-toppers Exeter face Northampton at Sandy Park on Saturday with a place in the Premiership final at stake. We provide the ultimate guide to the showdown...

Can Boyd's Saints make a good season fantastic?

Chris Boyd may have missed out on the Premiership's Director of Rugby of the Season accolade at Wednesday's awards ceremony, but that does not diminish the job he has done during his first year at Northampton.

It has not all been plain sailing for the New Zealander, who was tasked with rebuilding the team following long-serving predecessor Jim Mallinder's departure midway through last season, with the Saints spending much of the first part of the season in the bottom half of the table.

Chris Boyd has enjoyed a notable first season with Northampton

But Boyd's faith in up-and-coming youth system products like Rory Hutchinson, Tom Collins and Lewis Ludlam, combined with livewire scrum-half Cobus Reinach and the established members of the squad, have yielded their rewards.

The potential of Northampton's youngsters was evidenced by them lifting the Premiership Rugby Cup in March and they have built on that to ensure a first semi-final appearance since 2015.

Victory over Exeter, who are aiming for a fourth-consecutive Premiership final appearance, would be another sign of the progress Boyd's exciting young team are making.

Previous meetings

It is just one week since these teams last met, with Northampton having to go to Sandy Park last Saturday needing to win to be certain of sneaking into the Premiership semi-finals on the final day of the season.

Exeter celebrate their win over Northampton in the final round of this season's Premiership regular season

The match was locked at 21-21 at half time, but the Chiefs racked up 19 unanswered points after the break to secure a 40-21 victory. However, the Saints still managed to make the top four thanks to results elsewhere going their way.

The meeting between Northampton and Exeter at Franklin's Gardens just after Christmas proved much closer-fought for the entire 80 minutes, with the hosts holding out for a 31-28 victory.

Northampton beat Exeter at Twickenham in the 2008 National Trophy final

The Saints and the Chiefs have a history of being regular opponents, going back to Northampton's 2007/08 season in the old National Division One, where they won both league matches and beat Exeter in the EDF Energy Trophy final at Twickenham.

Which side has greater Premiership pedigree?

Both teams have one Premiership title to their name, with Northampton winning the 2014 Premiership final and Exeter following up with their maiden success in 2017.

The Saints and the Chiefs have been runners-up at Twickenham too, with the former falling to East Midlands rivals Leicester Tigers in 2013, and the latter being beaten by Saracens in 2016 and 2018.

Exeter celebrate their Premiership final victory in 2017

Northampton have enjoyed a total of 27 seasons in the top flight of English rugby union since first winning promotion in 1991, along with bouncing back at the first attempt following relegations in 1995 and 2007.

Exeter have spent nine seasons in the Premiership since winning promotion from the Championship in 2011 and are now firmly established as regular contenders for domestic honours.

What have the coaches said?

Rob Baxter and his Chiefs team will have spent this week ensuring they prevent Northampton countering on them for tries like they did last week.

The Exeter boss was concerned by how the visitors were able to break for scores during the first 40 minutes at Sandy Park, before the home side went on to secure victory.

Rob Baxter wants Exeter to be wary of Northampton's counter-attacking

With it now being knockout rugby and a place at Twickenham at stake, Baxter knows all too well Exeter cannot afford any lapses.

"The speed of some of Northampton's scores, particularly on the counter-attack, we will certainly need to have a close look at this week," Baxter said.

"They found some space on the edge pretty easily and we failed to shut it off in that first half. We did it in the second half and that allowed us to force more and more of our game on them.

"We are going to have to go out there and fight for a final place and not think that the job is done, because it's far from done."

Chris Boyd, Northampton head coach, said: "There's not too many surprises. You know what's coming, we've just got to find a way to deal with it.

"The critical thing for us is whether we're going to be able to stop the way they play. When they've got the ball we find it hard to control their game.

Boyd confirmed Dylan Hartley was close, but not fit enough to make the squad

"Dylan [Hartley] trained fully on Monday and Tuesday and trained really well but, when he came back in on Thursday, he was feeling the effects.

"He probably could have played but I doubt he'd have got through 75 minutes [following Reece Marshall's early injury] at the physical level that game reached.

"When you have lower-limb injuries you've got to try and get some match fitness as well. Clearly he hasn't had a lot of that lately. It'll be a really big ask for him to come back at that level straight away."

Team news

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Jack Nowell, 14 Alex Cuthbert, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Devoto, 11 Tom O'Flaherty, 10 Joe Simmonds, 9 Nic White; 1 Ben Moon, 2 Jack Yeandle (c), 3 Harry Williams, 4 Dave Dennis, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Dave Ewers, 7 Don Armand, 8 Matt Kvesic.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Jack Maunder, 22 Gareth Steenson, 23 Sam Hill.

Northampton Saints: 15 Ahsee Tuala, 14 Tom Collins, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Francois van Wyk, 2 James Fish, 3 Ehren Painter, 4 Alex Moon, 5 Api Ratuniyarawa, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Lewis Ludlam, 8 Teimana Harrison (c).

Replacements: 16 Darren Dawidiuk, 17 Alex Waller, 18 Paul Hill, 19 David Ribbans, 20 Jamie Gibson, 21 Tom Wood, 22 Alex Mitchell, 23 Luther Burrell.