Exeter 28-18 Toulouse: Chiefs power into first-ever Champions Cup final

Joe Simmonds scored one of four tries as Exeter made their first-ever Champions Cup final, having beaten Toulouse

Two tries from prop Harry Williams, plus scores from brothers Sam and Joe Simmonds, saw Exeter create history on Saturday, as a 28-18 win over Toulouse booked a first-ever Champions Cup final place.

The Chiefs, who were featuring in a European semi-final for the first time, were starved of possession for large spells of a first half where Toulouse - four-time champions and European royalty - had the better of the action and demonstrated in swathes the sort of swashbuckling, offload-filled running game they favour.

Exeter restricted the visitors to a 6-0 lead during that period, however, and showed the spirit, accuracy and control they are famed for to crash over for three close-range tries, plus a late sealer.

A breathless start to the contest saw both sides attack at pace, before Toulouse full-back Ramos kicked the first points of the semi-final from close range on five minutes with Exeter off-feet at the breakdown.

Toulouse flanker Jerome Kaino was soon penalised for failing to roll away, handing Exeter a straightforward attempt off the tee to level things, but Joe Simmonds and co chose boldly to kick to the corner instead.

It proved the wrong decision when the ball was lost forward within the Toulouse 22 following an attack off a maul and the chance vanished.

When Exeter's Dave Ewers flopped off feet at a breakdown just outside his 22 on 14 minutes, Toulouse then doubled their advantage via Ramos off the tee again.

A penalty at the lineout against Exeter resulted in 15 phases of Toulouse attack in the Chiefs 22, ending only when wing Yoann Huget dived over in the corner, but was stopped from scoring by Exeter's covering defenders in Tom O'Flaherty and Hogg.

The away side continued to exert pressure on the Chiefs when an overthrown Luke Cowan-Dickie lineout resulted in Exeter being caught offside. Toulouse consequently mauled into the Chiefs 22, but though they tried to release star man Cheslin Kolbe twice down the right, he was well-marshalled.

On the half-hour mark, a penalty against Tekori for going off feet granted Exeter some much-needed time in possession within the Toulouse 22, and within minutes they were over for the opening try.

A lovely Joe Simmonds dummy released O'Flaherty into the 22, and though the wing passed up a clear chance with Nowell and Hogg free out wide, the Chiefs were not to be denied as prop Williams barrelled over with Alec Hepburn on his shoulder after seven phases - most of which were close-range pick-and-goes.

It was a score which, in truth, came largely against the run of play and when Simmonds added the simple conversion, the Chiefs held a one-point lead.

Within minutes, Toulouse responded as replacement lock Placines ran over in the corner after a stunning move which saw a burst of pace from Kolbe and offload to Dupont bamboozle and off-set the Chiefs defence, with the latter finding Ramos with an equally impressive offload.

With Exeter scrambling, Toulouse speedily sprung the ball wide where space was a luxury they couldn't fail to score from.

Ramos' conversion attempt from near the touchline kissed the post and glanced wide, before it was Exeter who had the final say of the half as a third try in nine minutes arrived.

The genesis of Chiefs' second try came as Henry Slade made a classy break down the ring to create a platform to launch from, and when the Chiefs were awarded a penalty from six metres out, Cowan Dickie took a quick-tap before Sam Simmonds scored from close-range, wriggling himself over the try-line.

Four minutes into the second period, a Marchand breakdown penalty afforded Ramos a chance to level the scores, but his effort from halfway dropped short.

Toulouse would create the next meaningful try chance when a fantastic Ntamack cross-field kick saw Huget collect, but desperate Chiefs defence kept the visitors out, forcing a knock on.

Two minutes later, Exeter really should have registered a third try when a scintillating Hogg break saw the full-back step through and hand on to Maunder, only for the scrum-half to slip at the vital moment.

A penalty against Ramos and Toulouse for playing the ball on the ground ensued, however, and when Exeter kicked to the corner, a familiar routine of control, patience and power followed, before Williams forced his way over again. Simmonds' exquisite conversion gave the Chiefs a significant 10-point advantage.

Within moments, perhaps the biggest moment of the semi-final arrived. Ntamack, Matthis Label and Pita Akhi combined down the left to set Toulouse motoring towards the try-line, only for No 8 Simmonds to win a priceless turnover penalty metres out.

Kolbe soon limped off with a leg injury as the game continued to drift away from Toulouse - the reigning French champions would not recover.

Inside the final 10 minutes, Joe Simmonds made sure of the result as he went on an arching run to sprint over and queue joyous scenes in the Chiefs coaching box.

Lebel would race in for another Toulouse try late on, but it proved nothing more than a consolation as the Chiefs were left to reminisce a journey which has taken them from the Championship to the Champions Cup final in 10 years.