Sat 14th November

Women's Internationals

  • France Ladies vs England Women
  • 1:15pm Saturday 14th November
France Ladies 10

England 33

France Women 10-33 England Women: Red Roses move to No 1 in the world

England's Red Roses travelled to face France in Grenoble, posting a highly impressive 33-10 win to move to a No 1 World Rugby ranking. Amy Cokayne, Jess Breach and Alex Matthews scored tries, while Emily Scarratt kicked 18 points

Jess Breach was among the try-scorers as the Red Roses won well in France
England Women powered to a 33-10 win over France after a dominant second-half display, to move to a No 1 world ranking. 

Amy Cokayne, Jess Breach and Alex Matthews scored in Grenoble, while Emily Scarratt kicked 18 points.

Cokayne powered over after seven minutes as England raced into a 7-0 lead before Gaelle Hermet's converted try levelled.

Caroline Drouin's penalty edged France ahead but Scarratt's own penalty ensured it was 10-10 at half-time.

England quickly took control after the break as Matthews went over three minutes from the restart after excellent work from Helena Rowland.

Breach added England's third two minutes later, with Scarratt converting again.

Two more Scarratt penalties completed the win as Grand Slam champions England sealed a second victory over France this year following their 19-13 Six Nations win in February.

