France Women 10-33 England Women: Red Roses move to No 1 in the world

Jess Breach was among the try-scorers as the Red Roses won well in France

England Women powered to a 33-10 win over France after a dominant second-half display, to move to a No 1 world ranking.

Amy Cokayne, Jess Breach and Alex Matthews scored in Grenoble, while Emily Scarratt kicked 18 points.

FT | What a win in Grenoble! 🙌



The Red Roses are now the number one women's team in the world! #FRAvENG #RedRoses #SendHerVictorious pic.twitter.com/CBKBee2bB0 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 14, 2020

Cokayne powered over after seven minutes as England raced into a 7-0 lead before Gaelle Hermet's converted try levelled.

Caroline Drouin's penalty edged France ahead but Scarratt's own penalty ensured it was 10-10 at half-time.

England quickly took control after the break as Matthews went over three minutes from the restart after excellent work from Helena Rowland.

Breach added England's third two minutes later, with Scarratt converting again.

Two more Scarratt penalties completed the win as Grand Slam champions England sealed a second victory over France this year following their 19-13 Six Nations win in February.