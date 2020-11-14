Johnny Sexton hopeful of facing England after limping off against Wales

Ireland's Johnny Sexton goes off injured and is replaced by Billy Burns

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton remains optimistic about running out at Twickenham against England next weekend.

Sexton was looking sharp as he added one conversion and kicked two penalties before limping off with a suspected hamstring injury

Sexton's replacement Billy Burns also went off in the second period, which will give Ireland head coach Andy Farrell potential cause for concern ahead of next weekend's clash, but Sexton believes he can recover in time.

"It doesn't feel too serious. Just very frustrating. I thought initially I was going to be able to run it off but unfortunately not," said Sexton.

"Tomorrow I will probably get a scan and see if there is any little damage done but I am still hopeful for next week."

Alun Wyn Jones and Sexton talk after the game

Meanwhile, Farrell felt his side were worthy winners: "I thought it was better than a 10-point lead at half-time and then second half a little bit disjointed at times but I thought Wales did a good job on our speed of ball and breakdown, it just stopped a little bit of continuity.

"Overall I thought it was a dominant performance and the scoreline is a reflective one, I would have thought."