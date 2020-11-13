Wales coach Wayne Pivac remains defiant despite sixth successive loss

Wales' head coach Wayne Pivac

Wayne Pivac insists he is the right man to revive Wales' faltering fortunes after slipping to a sixth successive loss with a crushing defeat to Ireland.

Wales' alarming tale of woe under head coach Pivac continued in Dublin as they were thumped 32-9 in the opening match of the Autumn Nations Cup.

The New Zealander, who replaced long-serving compatriot Warren Gatland following last year's World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa, feels his side have been contributing to their own downfall.

Despite falling well short at the Aviva Stadium, Pivac remains confident his methods will eventually pay dividends but warned there will be no quick fix.

Josh Adams is tackled by Jamison Gibson-Park of as Peter O'Mahony dives for the loose ball

"At the moment, they are bitter pills to swallow for everybody because I think we are helping the opposition and giving them too many easy ins and we're hurting ourselves," said Pivac.

"It's something we will work very hard to rectify as soon as we can.

18 - Wales lost 4/5 lineouts tonight, only once (4 v Italy, Feb 2019) had they lost as many in their previous 64 matches; they also conceded 18 penalties, only once in the last 10 years have they conceded as many (18 v Georgia 2017). Struggle. pic.twitter.com/FdM1o026Or — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) November 13, 2020

"Obviously we are concerned about any performance where we don't get the result we are after. And we've had a few on the bounce.

"I think preparations have been good and we're working very hard as a group. It is taking a bit of time for us to click and make sure we eliminate the errors that are hampering us at the minute.

"We're looking to change what has been done for over 10 years and change mindsets and it doesn't happen overnight in my experience and it's something we will continue to work towards because we believe in it.

"The players are working very, very hard. From our point of view, it's rolling your sleeves up on Monday. We're not giving up on this, it's not the World Cup, we're working towards the World Cup and it's going to take time."

Leigh Halfpenny tries to get through the tackle of Robbie Henshaw

Pivac plans to ring the changes for next weekend's clash with Georgia but insists that was the intention ahead of crossing the Irish Sea.

"We're not going to change from our plans, so there will be a lot of changes for next week, which are already pre-planned," he said.

"And that is to give the squad a run by the end of the Georgia game and that's what we will be doing.

"We will continue to build the depth and continue to work hard."