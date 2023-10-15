France 28-29 South Africa: Hosts dumped out of Rugby World Cup by holders in thriller

Eben Etzebeth scored the match-winning try - after a first half sin-binning - as South Africa stunned hosts France to knock them out of the World Cup

South Africa remain in the hunt to retain their Rugby World Cup title as they knocked out hosts France 29-28 in a titanic clash at the Stade de France in Paris.

A thrillingly crazy first half saw six tries shared between the sides, as the lead swung one way and then the other. Cyril Baille (two) and Peato Mauvaka struck for France, while Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe and Damian de Allende replied for the Springboks.

The boot of Thomas Ramos had France three points up at the half-time whistle, but an altogether different second half - filled with errors and tight exchanges - saw only three further France points added until Eben Etzebeth struck for a fourth South Africa try with 13 minutes to go.

Replacement out-half Handre Pollard then struck a penalty from inside his own half for a four-point lead, and though Ramos narrowed it back, Les Bleus just couldn't strike again.

A little over three weeks after suffering a fractured cheekbone, France skipper Antoine Dupont was heavily involved as they hit the front early after a stunning sequence of attack. A monstrous rolling maul ran up to the try-line, with quick ball out to the waiting Baille seeing him score by the corner flag.

Out of nothing, Arendse was then in for South Africa's first try in the eighth minute when Gael Fickou failed to deal with a high-hanging Cobus Reinach box-kick, letting it bounce under pressure from Etzebeth. Manie Libbok bucked the trend of his World Cup kicking form to land the difficult conversion.

A little under 10 minutes later, enterprising play from Kolbe gave SA a platform to attack, and after another aerial ball was allowed to bounce by France - this time by Cameron Woki - De Allende took on the pill and charged for the line. He was stopped just short in the first instance, but was soon over a couple of phases later.

Libbok missed the conversion, and France were soon level, as near-outrageous skill under pressure saw them get within five metres, and after forcing a penalty, Dupont quick-tapped and fired out for the impressive Mauvaka to collect and spring over.

Ramos' conversion was then charged down by the rapid Kolbe, with the latter racing over for a third SA try down the other in no time, sprinting onto a clever Jesse Kriel grubber-kick into space.

Libbok converted for a seven-point Springbok advantage, but a helter-skelter first period was level past the half-hour as Baille picked and bulldozed his way over.

France would head into the break with a slender lead, as Stevem Kitshoff was penalised at the breakdown and Ramos drove over from distance, with Etzebeth sin-binned just prior for glancing head-to-head contact in a tackle on Uini Atonio.

That meant South Africa faced the opening 10 minutes of the second period with 14 men, but a combination of strong Springbok breakdown defence and French errors saw no points added.

France continued to put immense pressure on the Boks, and further points were finally added 14 minutes into the second period when a scrum penalty was converted Ramos.

In the 67th minute, South Africa struck for the lead, as Etzebeth charged over by the posts with French bodies hanging off him, after Kriel and Pollard had linked up to create the initial break.

A one-point SA lead was soon turned to four through Pollard's boot - with referee Ben O'Keeffe missing Kwagga Smith going off feet to win the penalty - but Ramos struck directly after.

Though Damian Penaud made breaks into the South Africa half before time was up, as French will reached desperation, that proved the end of the scoring.

What's next?

The defeat means France exit at the quarter-final stage of a World Cup for the fourth time in their history, and third World Cup in a row. They exit having topped Pool A after wins over New Zealand, Uruguay, Namibia and Italy, before falling to the Springboks.

The victory means South Africa progress to the World Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in their history, and will face England at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday October 21 (8pm kick-off BST).