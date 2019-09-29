Georgia 33-7 Uruguay: Georgians register Rugby World Cup Pool D bonus-point win

Georgia notched their highest ever Rugby World Cup total in victory over Uruguay in Pool D

Georgia brought Uruguay back down to earth with a bump when they ran in five tries for a 33-7 bonus-point victory in the Rugby World Cup Pool D clash at a sun-bathed Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Sunday.

Uruguay's victory over Fiji on Wednesday was the first upset of the tournament but Los Teros were unable to reproduce enough of the sparkling running rugby that earned them that win against the physical Georgians.

Winger Alexander Todua scored Georgia's first try and centre Giorgi Kveseladze their last but other than that it was forward muscle with No 8 Otari Giorgadze, prop Levan Chilachava, hooker Jaba Bregvadze also crossing.

Centre Andres Vilaseca scored Uruguay's only try before the break and they lost replacement Facundo Gattas to a red card for a shoulder charge three minutes from time as Georgia got their first win of the tournament after an opening loss to Wales.

Georgia were beaten 43-14 by Wales in their opening game and coach Milton Haig made 12 changes for the clash in Kumagaya where he hoped his side would get back on track to secure automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup in France.

They did not deviate from their traditional strength with their forwards dominating the set piece and proving too strong in the contact area.

The Europeans had looked like they might run away with the match when Todua crossed in the eighth minute from a stable attacking scrum and movement through the backs.

The game, however, then meandered between the 22-metre areas for much of the next 20 minutes with Uruguay content to spoil and defend, with several collapsed scrums slowing the pace of the game down.

It eventually earned the ire of Barnes, who warned the Uruguay front row that any further collapses would result in a yellow card and the Georgians capitalised with number eight Giorgadze smashing over.

Uruguay, however, found some attacking thrust and struck back with winger Rodrigo Silva receiving an inside pass and exploiting the gap at the tail of a lineout then passing to inside centre Andres Vilaseca to score.

It was ultimately the only shot they fired in the match and after Georgia went into the break with a 12-7 lead they ramped up the pressure in the second half with tries to Chilachava, Bregvadze and Kveseladze.

Georgia next face Fiji in Osaka on Thursday for what could be the decider for third place in the pool and automatic qualification for France in 2023, while Uruguay play Australia in Oita on Oct. 5.