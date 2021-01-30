Gloucester 26-31 Northampton Saints: Shaun Adendorff double helps seal bonus-point win

Shaun Adendorff played a big role as Northampton overcame Gloucester

Shaun Adendorff's double helped Northampton Saints roar back into Gallagher Premiership action with a 31-26 bonus-point win which heaped more misery on bottom-side Gloucester.

The Cherry and Whites held a slender 12-11 lead at half-time at Kingsholm thanks to four penalties from the boot of Billy Twelvetrees and pushed further ahead within 10 minutes of the restart thanks to a try from Willi Heinz.

But three tries in quick succession saw the Saints turn the game on its head, with Rory Hutchinson finishing and then having a hand in both of Adendorff's tries to go with Taqele Naiyaravoro's first-half score.

Gloucester made a hash of collecting the kick-off to gift Saints an early platform which enabled Biggar to kick them into an eighth-minute lead with a simple penalty.

Two minutes later the hosts were level when Twelvetrees knocked over a straightforward kick but - playing with the wind - Northampton had the better of the opening 15 minutes.

It was therefore against the run of play when the home side scored next as from a line-out on the Gloucester 22, opposition locks Api Ratuniyarawa and David Ribbans made strong bursts to threaten the try-line. A score looked likely but home captain Lewis Ludlow intercepted a telegraphed pass to run 70 metres and when Saints were penalised, Twelvetrees kicked his second goal.

Minutes later, Twelvetrees added a third before Northampton crossed for the first try of the game. The visitors battered the line for a continuous period of three minutes and eventually Naiyaravoro was presented with a walk-in.

Lloyd Evans on the charge for Gloucester

Biggar missed the conversion but succeeded with a penalty before Northampton full-back George Furbank and Gloucester wing Santiago Carreras had to leave the field after a sickening mid-air collision resulted in them both receiving lengthy treatment on the floor. However, they recovered to walk from the field.

When play resumed a strong run from Lloyd Evans ended with a high tackle and from the resulting penalty Twelvetrees was on-target to give Gloucester an undeserved 12-11 interval lead.

After the restart a knock-on from Ratuniyarawa gave Gloucester early field position and they should have capitalised - but Twelvetrees missed with an angled 22-metre kick.

A couple of well-judged kicks from Heinz kept Saints penned in their own half before the scrum-half scored Gloucester's first try though. Receiving a kick on half-way, Ollie Thorley burst past a couple of defenders before running 40 metres to send Heinz in under the posts.

Northampton's Rory Hutchinson scored one try and played a part in two others

Northampton responded with a well-created try when skilful handling gave Hutchinson the opportunity to penetrate the home defence for an excellent solo effort.

Biggar converted before Gloucester conceded a third try. Matt Proctor made ground down the right and when the ball was recycled, a well-judged cross-field kick from Hutchinson was collected by Adendorff to score.

A flowing move, in which Hutchinson and replacement Tommy Freeman were heavily involved, saw Adendorff score his second and the best try of the game before a Biggar penalty sealed the success.

With a minute remaining, Matias Alemanno, forced his way over from close range to give his side a losing bonus point.