Harlequins 19-27 Leicester Tigers: Tommy Reffell stars in Gallagher Premiership win at The Stoop

Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell issued a timely reminder to Wales head coach Wayne Pivac by scoring two tries in his side's comfortable 27-19 win over Harlequins at The Stoop.

With the squad for the autumn internationals being announced on Tuesday, an all-action display from Reffell must have surely guaranteed his inclusion.

Reffell and his team-mates produced a superb defensive effort to keep Quins in check until the final 10 minutes and get the reigning champions' season back on track after successive defeats to Sale and Saracens.

Julian Montoya and Anthony Watson also scored tries for Leicester with Freddie Burns adding a penalty and two conversions.

Cadan Murley scored two tries and Danny Care also crossed for Quins, with Marcus Smith kicking two conversions.

Joe Marler led out Harlequins on his 250th club appearance but his side soon fell behind to an eighth-minute try.

Leicester chose more attacking options in preference to kicking a straightforward penalty and were rewarded when Reffell finished off a period of pressure.

Burns missed the touchline conversion and then a 45-metre penalty attempt but the Tigers still dominated the opening quarter and led 5-0 at the end of it.

Leicester suffered an injury blow when Chris Ashton was forced to leave the field, having come off second best as he tried to bring down Quins' powerful full-back Tyrone Green.

A couple of bursts from Green spurred his side into action and they looked to have drawn level when Luke Northmore crashed through the visitors' defence but TMO replays showed that the centre had lost possession in the process of touching down.

Harlequins were made to pay for their prolificacy when their opponents broke out of defence to create a try for Montoya with a conversion from Burns giving the Tigers a 12-0 interval advantage.

Within a minute of the restart, Leicester centre Harry Potter split the defence with the best break of the game but desperate defence from the home side kept their line intact.

After 53 minutes, the Tigers scored a decisive third try when neat passing from replacement Jack van Poortvliet and Burns saw Reffell diving over in the corner for his second.

Quins' woes continued when their best player Green was helped from the field with a leg injury.

It took them until the 69th minute to get on the scoresheet when Smith and Tommy Allan created a run-in for Murley but there was to be no trademark comeback with a penalty from Burns and interception try from Watson sealing victory.

There was still time for Quins to have the final say when Murley and Care raced over for thrilling tries in the last three minutes but it still was not enough to secure a bonus point.