Ireland 32-18 England: Home side secure dominant Six Nations victory in Dublin

Ireland put in undoubtedly their best display to date under Andy Farrell to thoroughly outplay England

Two sensational Ireland tries from Keith Earls and Jack Conan formed part of a superb display as Andy Farrell's charges dispatched England 32-18 in Dublin.

With neither side in title contention due to earlier defeats in the 2021 championship, both were playing for pride, and with an eye on potential British and Irish Lions selection, at the Aviva Stadium.

In addition to the tries from Earls and Conan, Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton kicked flawlessly from the tee, landing both conversions and six penalties as England's discipline was poor again - albeit under huge pressure from the home side.

The one negative for Farrell was a red card shown to Ireland centre Bundee Aki, who was dismissed with 14 minutes to go for connecting with the head of England's Billy Vunipola.

For England, Owen Farrell landed two penalties, while tries from Ben Youngs and Jonny May came with Ireland reduced to 14, and then 13 men with Conor Murray sin-binned late on for repeated team infringements.

