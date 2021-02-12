Six Nations 2021: Ireland vs France talking points and team news

Antoine Dupont scored a try in France's Six Nations win over Ireland last October

Ireland will try to put last weekend's defeat to Wales behind them when they face an in-form France in Dublin on Sunday.

Andy Farrell's men are already playing catch-up in the Six Nations after their Cardiff setback, while France will attempt to build on a resounding win over Italy.

It is 10 years since France last won in Dublin but they fancy their chances of ending that winless streak against their injury-ravaged hosts.

Significant absentees

0:59 Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be without captain Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray and James Ryan for Sunday's game Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be without captain Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray and James Ryan for Sunday's game

Head coach Farrell was perhaps putting it mildly when he referred to the past week as a "challenging" one.

Peter O'Mahony's early red card in the Cardiff defeat contributed heavily to a nightmare start to the championship and the loss of the flanker through suspension has since been compounded by the injury absences of skipper Johnny Sexton, vice-captain James Ryan and experienced scrum-half Conor Murray.

Farrell, who was already without Jacob Stockdale and Caelan Doris, remained upbeat about the disruption but the situation has left considerable holes and is far from ideal for a must-win match.

Gulf in experience

Leinster forward Rhys Ruddock makes his first Six Nations start

"One man's loss is another man's opportunity," was Farrell's optimistic assessment of his selection predicament.

Fly-half Billy Burns, who made a costly late error in the loss in Cardiff, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, and flanker Rhys Ruddock are the main beneficiaries.

While it is a major chance for the trio to stake claims for regular action, Ireland have traded the 184-cap pairing of Sexton and Murray for two players who have just 10 Test appearances combined, and only three starts.

Leinster man Ruddock, meanwhile, has never previously started a Six Nations game and must hit the ground running on his first international appearance since the 2019 World Cup.

Deja vu?

Robbie Henshaw scored a stunning solo try in Paris last year

Ireland's 2020 title aspirations were ended by a frustrating loss in Paris on the final weekend of last year's prolonged tournament. Lightning could strike twice for Farrell at the hands of Les Bleus, albeit at a far earlier stage of the competition.

After last weekend's damaging defeat at the Principality Stadium, in which the premature departure of O'Mahony cannot be understated, Ireland are under serious pressure to set aside their personnel problems and pull off a famous victory.

France have become formidable opponents under Fabien Galthie and are rapidly moving towards being major contenders for their home World Cup in 2023.

Dangerous Dupont

Dupont scored one try and created four in France's win over Italy last weekend

The hosts' hopes of coming out on top will rest heavily on their ability to deal with the electric talents of Antoine Dupont.

The classy scrum-half, who was on the scoresheet when the countries met at the Stade de France in October, became the first French winner of the Player of the Championship award in 2020 and is being widely touted as the world's best player on his current standout form, which continued with a try and four assists during Les Bleus' emphatic success over Italy.

Ireland wing James Lowe is among those to label the Toulouse man as such and has openly admitted, "he's the one we're going for".

Milestone moment for captain Henderson

Iain Henderson has been handed the Ireland captaincy

An additional consequence of Irish selection issues is the appointment of a stand-in captain.

With Sexton and Ryan unavailable, the responsibility has fallen to Ulster skipper Iain Henderson, who will become the 108th player to skipper Ireland.

The 28-year-old, who has plenty of experience of performing the role for his province, is only just working his way back from a knee injury and made his return by coming off the bench against Wales.

Henderson surely could not have envisaged being elevated from replacement to leading out his country in just seven days but it promises to be a proud occasion.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Billy Burns, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Andrew Porter, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Iain Henderson (c), 6 Rhys Ruddock, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ed Byrne, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Ultan Dillane, 20 Will Connors, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Jordan Larmour.

France: 15 Brice Dulin, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Arthur Vincent, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Gabin Villiere, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Charles Ollivon (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Hassane Kolingar, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Dylan Cretin, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Anthony Boutier, 23 Teddy Thomas.