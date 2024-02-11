Ireland 36-0 Italy: Jack Crowley displays attacking qualities in Six Nations bonus-point Dublin win

Jack Crowley was superb for Ireland as they nilled Italy in Six Nations victory

Ireland kept up their superb Six Nations form as they stormed to a 36-0 victory over Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in a wholly-dominant display.

Tries from out-half Jack Crowley, hooker Dan Sheehan (two), No 8 Jack Conan and wings James Lowe and Calvin Nash sent Ireland to the top of the standings after two rounds, having picked up the maximum competition points on offer of two bonus-point wins.

Italy, who narrowly lost 27-24 to England in Rome last week, were totally outclassed and struggled hugely for possession and territory in the contest, with centre Tommaso Menoncello sin-binned in the second half for a trip on Lowe.

Ireland 36-0 Italy - Score summary Ireland - Tries: Crowley (7), Sheehan (24, 50), Conan (37), Lowe (62), Nash (78). Cons: Crowley (25, 39), H Byrne (79). Italy - N/A

Crowley, whose approach work and attacking touches verged on sublime at times, added two conversions with the boot in victory, with the one worry for head coach Andy Farrell a second-half leg injury to full-back Hugo Keenan.

Forwards Dan Sheehan and Joe McCarthy played major roles again as Ireland moved to the top of the Six Nations standings

After an initial penalty miss by Italy's Paolo Garbisi, Ireland clicked into gear to score their opening try just seven minutes in as Keenan and Robbie Henshaw made stirring breaks, before quick ball through phases eventually saw scrum-half Craig Casey play in provincial colleague Crowley for the latter's first try of his senior career - for club or country.

Crowley raced over for Ireland's opening try - the first of his senior career for club or country

After a period of failing to make the most of a couple of chances in the Italy half, and with lock Joe McCarthy leading the defence brilliantly, Ireland struck for a stunning second try in the 24th minute.

Playing off penalty advantage from a scrum in the Italy half, Crowley first produced a no-look pass to send a sprinting Keenan onto the ball, after which Nash did well to make ground into the 22. From there, Crowley produced a magnificent round-the-player offload for Henshaw to charge on and work the ball out - via Stuart McCloskey - to the waiting Sheehan, who cut in-field to finish.

Hooker Sheehan finished off a flowing Ireland move for their second try

Crowley struck over the conversion excellently, having poorly missed his first, and after a vital Casey cover tackle denied Ange Capuozzo what would likely have been a devastating line-break, Ireland forced a third try before the break as another scrum penalty gave way to a lineout attack, from where Conan forced his way over from close range.

No 8 Jack Conan scored Ireland's third try before the half-time break

Crowley converted for a 19-0 half-time lead, and Ireland's bonus-point clinching fourth try arrived 10 minutes into the second period, as a scrum penalty (again) set up an unstoppable maul drive finished by Sheehan.

Sheehan secured the try bonus-point for Ireland, scoring via a maul drive

Within five minutes, Henshaw looked to have grounded for Ireland's fifth, but the score was ruled out for a double-movement by the TMO - the preceding attack where Keenan's injury occurred.

A clear trip by Menoncello after he was stepped by Lowe put Italy back under pressure before long, and a couple of minutes past the hour mark, Lowe produced an outstanding finish for Ireland's fifth try: stepping on the gas and sprinting in-field into contact, getting within range and reaching out to score.

James Lowe produced an outstanding finish for Ireland's fifth try

The rest of the contest almost exclusively saw Ireland in the Italy half, but coughing up knock-ons and penalties, until Nash finished another sparkling move involving the twinkling hands of Crowley, McCloskey and Jamison Gibson-Park, accelerating forward and powering over with two minutes to play.

Calvin Nash powered over for Ireland's sixth and final try at the Aviva Stadium

Ireland had one final chance to breach 40 points, but Gibson-Park knocked on as he looked to score on the try-line, leaving Ireland to register their first 'nilling' of the Azzurri in Six Nations history, and first vs anyone in the championship since 1987.

Farrell 'unsure on Keenan' | 'Result pleasing but it gets tougher from here on'

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell told his post-match press conference...

"Hugo's [Keenan] got a bang on his knee so I don't know," said Farrell.

"He seems in good spirits but you saw him and he was limping so we'll see how he turns up tomorrow morning (Monday) whether he needs someone to have a look at that or not.

"I don't know at this stage.

Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan limped off during the second half after sustaining a knee injury

"Obviously delighted with two from two and maximum points, 36-0 is a nice scoreline for us.

"To put in a performance like that where I thought we were clinical at times, I thought our set piece was excellent, top drawer, and then scoring some nice tries on the back of all that type of pressure was very pleasing to get over the line.

"Two from two. It's a decent start. It gets tougher from here on in."

What's next?

Ireland are next in action Saturday, February 24 for the third round of the championship, hosting Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (2.15pm kick-off GMT).

Ireland's Six Nations 2024 fixtures Friday, February 2 France 17-38 Ireland 8pm Sunday, February 11 Ireland 36-0 Italy 3pm Saturday, February 24 Ireland vs Wales 2.15pm Saturday, March 9 England vs Ireland 4.45pm Saturday, March 16 Ireland vs Scotland 4.45pm

Italy next travel to face France at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on Sunday, February 25 (3pm kick-off GMT).

Italy's Six Nations 2024 fixtures Saturday, February 3 Italy 24-27 England 2.15pm Sunday, February 11 Ireland 36-0 Italy 3pm Sunday, February 25 France vs Italy 3pm Saturday, March 9 Italy vs Scotland 2.15pm Saturday, March 16 Italy vs Wales 2.15pm

