Bundee Aki backed to set tone for Ireland against Samoa in World Cup

Bundee Aki will win his 23rd Ireland cap on Saturday

Bundee Aki has been backed to set Ireland's emotional tempo against Samoa on Saturday as they target a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Aki was born in Auckland to Samoan parents but joined Connacht in 2014 and qualified for Ireland on residency grounds.

The 29-year-old centre will take on the likes of close friend and Samoa full-back Tim Nanai-Williams in Fukuoka but has been tipped to thrive on that particular pressure.

James Ryan hailed Aki for pushing his team-mates to greater heights with his abrasive approach, setting a physical and emotional tone for others to follow.

Aki renews his centre partnership with Robbie Henshaw against Samoa

"He leads with his actions when he plays; he puts in big hits, he makes big carries," said Ireland and Leinster lock Ryan.

"He's a very easy person to follow in that regard. He really leads in the way he plays.

"If he puts in a big hit or goes forward with the ball, I think it gives everyone a lift. So the more we can get him doing that, the better.

"Ever since he came in, Bundee has added real value.

0:28 Johnny Sexton says Ireland cannot look beyond their final pool match against Samoa as a possible World Cup quarter-final against either New Zealand or South Africa awaits Johnny Sexton says Ireland cannot look beyond their final pool match against Samoa as a possible World Cup quarter-final against either New Zealand or South Africa awaits

"He's really looking forward to this week. He met a couple of the Samoan boys yesterday (Wednesday) for a bit of food.

"On the pitch, he brings a real physical edge and he's so combative. Off it, he's great craic, he's well able to have a laugh and everything else. He's been super since he's come in."

Aki will reprise his old Connacht centre partnership with good friend Robbie Henshaw, who plays his first match at this World Cup after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Tadhg Beirne starts in the back row against Samoa

Jordan Larmour starts at full-back for Ireland with Rob Kearney having not trained fully in Tuesday's crucial training session, while Tadhg Beirne starts at blindside flanker with Peter O'Mahony on the bench.

Aki has pledged to treat facing Samoa this weekend the same way he took on his native New Zealand back in November.

Ireland saw off the All Blacks 16-9 in Dublin, with Aki producing a starring role.

A similar performance now would help steer Ireland into the World Cup quarter-finals, with a clash against either South Africa or New Zealand in the offing.

1:35 Scotland's crucial Rugby World Cup match with Japan could potentially be cancelled because of the impact of Super Typhoon Hagibis Scotland's crucial Rugby World Cup match with Japan could potentially be cancelled because of the impact of Super Typhoon Hagibis

Skills coach Richie Murphy revealed Aki has already grown into one of Ireland's senior leaders, throwing himself as heavily into community life in Galway as his rugby.

"From a coach's point of view, it's his resilience and ability to be able to play every week," said Murphy.

"We've had a situation where himself, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose and Chris Farrell have been fighting it out for those positions, but Bundee is the one guy who has probably been available most of the time.

"It's been fantastic to have him, he's come into the group and fitted in really well.

"He loves living down in Galway, he's a big part of the community down there, but within the group he's taken a big stride on this year and is getting into leadership roles. He drives the team both on and off the pitch."

Ireland: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Robbie Henshaw,12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Jonathan Sexton, 9 Conor Murray; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Rory Best (c), 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16 Niall Scannell, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 Peter O'Mahony, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Andrew Conway.

Samoa: 15 Tim Nanai-Williams, 14 Ah See Tuala, 13 Alapati Leiua, 12 Henry Taefu, 11 Ed Fidow, 10 Ulupano Seuteni, 9 Dwayne Polataivao; 1 Logovii Mulipola, 2 Seilala Lam, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 4 Teofilo Paulo, 5 Kane Le'aupepe, 6 Chris Vui, 7 TJ Ioane, 8 Jack Lam (c).

Replacements: 16 Ray Niuia, 17 Paul Alo-Emile, 18 Jordan Lay, 19 Piula Faasalele, 20 Josh Tyrell, 21 Pele Cowley, 22 Tusi Pisi, 23 Kieron Fonotia.