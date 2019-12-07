Lyon 28-0 Benetton: French club claim first Champions Cup win
Lyon secured their first-ever Champions Cup victory with a 28-0 home win over Benetton.
The Top 14 side broke their Champions Cup duck at the ninth attempt and also registered a late bonus point.
Full-back Jean-Marcellin Buttin opened the scoring in the third minute and New Zealander Charlie Ngatai soon crossed for Jonathan Wisniewski to convert.
Wisniewski's penalty put Lyon into a 15-0 lead before wing Xavier Mignot dotted down 12 minutes from half-time.
The Italian visitors were reduced to 14 men when replacement Marco Barbini was yellow-carded and a Pato Fernandez penalty extended Lyon's lead.
Lyon's fourth try came five minutes from time when a driving lineout drew in the Benetton defence and replacement Liam Gill dived over in the corner.
The teams meet again in Treviso on December 14.