Lyon 22-44 Glasgow: Warriors earn big Champions Cup 3 victory

Adam Hastings pulled the strings as Glasgow picked up a bonus-point win in Lyon

Glasgow kept their hopes of Heineken Champions Cup progression alive with a crucial 42-22 bonus-point victory over Lyon.

Dave Rennie's men were impressive and deserved winners as George Horne and Adam Hastings ran the show from half-back in a five-try display.

Adam Ashe (2), Horne, Stuart Hogg and Huw Jones were the scorers as Hastings ended the game with 17 points. Lyon's tries came from wings Toby Arnold, Noa Nakaitaci and Charl McLeod.

An entertaining first 15 minutes saw both sides swap penalties through Hastings and Jonathan Pelissie.

Arnold broke clear to show Lyon's danger, but with heavy rain having fallen, it was no surprise to see the boot dominating the game.

Despite some slippery turf, Hastings nailed a second kick and Glasgow then moved further clear with a fine team try. Hogg, Tommy Seymour and Callum Gibbins were all involved.

When the ball was recycled, scrum-half Horne spotted the lack of a Lyon ruck guard and popped the ball up for Ashe who scored. Hastings converted.

Lyon hit straight back. Glasgow were penalised for a forward pass and from the platform they were given, the hosts spread the ball left where Arnold an easy finish.

Pelissie, who had missed an earlier penalty, added the touchline extras.

Just before the break, Glasgow came close to a second try. A sensational Nick Grigg break saw him storm clear and although the first chance was wasted, Horne's dynamism again came up trumps.

George Horne was among the try scorers in an accomplished display

The forwards did all the hard work and Horne ran straight through the ruck to score. Hastings kicked the goal for a 20-10 interval lead and the ideal end to the first period.

Hastings booted a three-pointer soon after the game's resumption, but when Lyon intercepted a Jonny Gray pass, they went the length of the field. Grigg was penalised but had not been released in the tackle and from the quick tap, Nakaitaci crossed in the left corner for an unconverted score.

The tit-for-tat nature of the encounter continued as Glasgow hit straight back with their third try as Hogg crossed. Peter Horne chipped through and Lyon replacement Charl McLeod could not ground.

The ball bounced loose and it was Hogg who got downward pressure for a try given via the TMO.

Hastings missed his first kick of the day, but then set up Jones who scored with his first touch of the ball as Glasgow pounced on a Lyon turnover.

It was the crucial fourth try, but the scoring continued. Tim Swinson was yellow carded for a professional foul and Lyon's power game allowed McLeod to get one back.

Jean-Marc Doussain converted, but Ashe had the last laugh by crashing over late on from the back of a scrum.