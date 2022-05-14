Lyon 20-18 Wasps: French side book European Challenge Cup place; first major final for 89 years

Try scorer Yanis Charcosset celebrates Lyon's victory over Wasps

Wasps bowed out of the European Challenge Cup at the semi-final stage as they were beaten 20-18 by a powerful Lyon side at the Matmut Stadium.

Lyon will face Toulon in an all-French affair at Marseille's Stade Velodrome in what will be their first final in any competition since 1933.

Leo Berdeu contributed 15 points for Lyon, including a try, while Yanis Charcosset also touched down.

Wasps scored two tries of their own courtesy of Dan Robson and Jimmy Gopperth, who also kicked eight points.

This semi-final may have been played in 30-degree heat, but it did not stop either side from playing the game at a high pace.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Lyon gave Wasps a warning within the first five minutes with a counter-attack that went from one 22 to the other.

Wasps held out on that occasion and had the better of the first half, with their set-piece earning them field position.

It took 24 minutes for either side to get on the scoreboard.

A tremendous 50/22 from Jacob Umaga gave Wasps an attacking line-out just five metres out from the Lyon try line.

With Lyon's forwards tied into the maul, Robson succeeded in sneaking over from short range.

Lyon finally turned pressure into points in the 35th minute with a successful penalty from 40 metres out on an angle from Berdeu.

Wasps took an 8-3 lead into half-time after Gopperth knocked over three points from the kicking tee.

The visitors flew out the traps at the start of the second half, with Tom Willis hitting a tremendous angle to charge into the Lyon 22. They lay siege to the Lyon line, but the hosts' defence remained intact.

Lyon hit back with arguably the best try scored in this season's Challenge Cup. Former New Zealand centre Charlie Ngatai raced clear from deep inside his own half, with the ball spread wide to both Baptiste Couilloud and Toby Arnold, who was brought down just outside the Wasps 22.

With the Wasps defence at sixes and sevens, Guillaume Marchand's pass put Berdeu over for a stunning score.

Berdeu converted his own try to push Lyon ahead, but Wasps regained the lead from Gopperth's boot four minutes later.

However, Lyon's pack had the bit between their teeth, with their forwards getting over the gain line with ease.

Former Saracens lock Joel Kpoku charged towards the line, with replacement hooker Charcosset eventually powering his way over from short range.

After missing two penalties, Berdeu then made it a two-score game with a successful penalty.

Wasps desperately tried to force their way back into the game and Dan Frost had a try disallowed after the television match official spotted Francois Hougaard knocking the ball forward in the lead-up.

But the visitors set up a grandstand finish when Gopperth scored courtesy of a well-worked driving line-out.

The New Zealander kicked the conversion to make it 20-18 with four minutes remaining, but it was a case of too little too late for Wasps.

Lyon will face Toulon in this year's showpiece, after the French side overcame Saracens at the Stade Felix Mayol.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

France's Six Nations hero Gabin Villiere registered a brace of tries, while Jiuta Wainiqolo produced a stunning solo effort to inspire Toulon to a hard-fought 25-16 success.

Ben Earl scored Saracens' solitary try, and despite Owen Farrell kicking 11 points, player of the match Louis Carbonel contributed 10 points as English representation in this year's competition was ended on semi-final Saturday.

Toulon made a dream start to draw first blood through Villiere inside three minutes, but Saracens responded strongly, as Earl capitalised on a loose ball to give the visitors the initiative midway through the first half.

Farrell converted his second penalty to edge Saracens further in front, although the hosts regained the initiative just before the interval - Villiere finishing off a wonderful move to hand Toulon a 15-13 advantage at the halfway mark.

The topsy-turvy nature of the contest continued early in the second period, but Toulon struck the decisive blow on the hour mark, as Wainiqolo bamboozled the Saracens' defence to establish a 12-point cushion.

Saracens' frustration was compounded when a Television Match Official ruled that Callum Hunter-Hill's late effort was repelled by Eben Etzebeth, which typified Toulon's tenacious defensive performance.

The visitors reduced the arrears with a Farrell penalty in the closing stages, but they were condemned to a fourth successive Challenge Cup semi-final defeat, as Toulon look ahead to an all-French European Challenge Cup final on May 27.