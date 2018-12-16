Montpellier 34-13 Toulon: Montpellier claim bonus-point win

Montpellier's Timoci Nagusa (C) is tackled by Toulon's Francois Trinh-Duc (L) and Guilhem Guirado (R)

Montpellier kept their Heineken Champions Cup ambitions alive with a bonus-point Pool 5 triumph over TOP 14 rivals Toulon on Sunday.

Toulon had won the reverse fixture but could not handle the power that Montpellier piled on upfront and are now effectively out of Europe.

Montpellier went into the break 15-6 in front after tries from Jan Serfontein and Henry Immelman, with Vincent Giudicelli, Ruan Pienaar and Levan Chilachava crossing over in the second period.

Benjamin Fall is tackled by Toulon's Stéphane Onambele

Toulon, who won the title three years on the trot from 2012 until 2015, could only answer through Mamuka Gorgodze's score and a pair of Francois Trinh-Duc penalties.

The result leaves Montpellier four points behind pacesetters Edinburgh, with two group matches to play. Toulon, who now have just one win from four games, prop up the table.