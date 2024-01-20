Munster 23-26 Northampton Saints: Visitors steal Champions Cup win despite Curtis Langdon red card

Munster suffered home Champions Cup defeat to 14-player Northampton Saints at Thomond Park

Munster conspired to suffer defeat from the jaws of victory in the Champions Cup, losing 26-23 to 14-player Northampton Saints at a stunned Thomond Park.

The defeat will still see Munster progress to the last 16, but as one of the lowest seeds, and so likely to face a very difficult knockout clash away from home.

When Saints hooker Curtis Langdon was red carded late in the first half for striking Thomas Ahern in the head with his knee, and the hosts gout out to 15-7 at the break, there almost seemed no way Munster would not bank a win.

A second half where the exceptional Fin Smith continued to kick penalties to keep Saints in the contest eventually proved vital, as replacement back-row Sam Graham scored following a rolling maul for the lead with nine minutes remaining.

Alex Mitchell had scored an earlier Northampton try, with Munster replying through Antoine Frisch, Peter O'Mahony and Gavin Coombes scores.

Out-half Jack Crowley in particular failed to take advantage of the space Munster had when attacking though, ending in a costly and sobering defeat.

Northampton's 21-year-old fly-half Fin Smith put in an exceptional performance in Limerick

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

After a tight and scrappy first few minutes, wonderfully elusive scrum-half Mitchell jinked, dummied and danced his way to the try-line on 19 minutes, with Smith converting for a 7-0 Northampton lead.

Past the half-hour, Munster got onto the scoreboard via the boot of Crowley when Jeremy Loughman jackalled at the breakdown.

Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell jinked his way over for the opening try of the contest

Munster came again as a scything Calvin Nash line-break put them into the 22, before the wing was tip-tackled by George Furbank, who was sin-binned after a TMO review.

The hosts chose a five-metre tap attack rather than penalty kick for the posts vs 14, and it proved the right call when Frisch dived over for the lead two minutes from the half-time break, having been played in by Crowley.

Centre Antoine Frisch got over for Munster's first try

Crowley converted for 10-7, but after Munster lost the ball at a breakdown following the restart, they then lost a key player when lock Ahern was knocked out by the knee of Langdon, and would play no further part.

On further inspection with the TMO, Langdon - who connected with the head of Ahern twice, with either knee - was found to have recklessly driven his knee into a prone Ahern the second time, and thus dismissed from the field.

Northampton hooker Curtis Langdon was red carded late in the first half

Thomas Ahern was carted off after receiving a heavy blow to his head by the knee of the red carded Langdon

With the clock in the red, Munster kicked to touch to attack from rather than end the half, and connected with a verve they seldom had for the proceeding 40 minutes, clicking into gear for O'Mahony to squeeze himself over for a try in the corner after an arcing run by Nash.

Peter O'Mahony scored in the corner as Munster pressed on after Northampton's red card

Despite being down to 13 from the start of the second half, it was Northampton who scored first through the boot of Smith, bringing the visitors within five.

Munster's final attack vs 13 should have seen a third try registered when Frisch took a Crowley cross-field kick on the run, only for the Munster 10 to attempt another kick-pass - caught and marked by Saints - the next time he had the ball, when passing through the hands would have been a much better option.

Eventually, Northampton's last-ditch defence could take no more, as Coombes picked and wrestled over from close range.

When Gavin Coombes scored Munster's third try, they appeared en route to a bonus-point victory

Crowley's conversion into the wind drifted wide, leaving Munster 10 points ahead, but Northampton soon clawed three back, when Smith kicked over once Niall Scannell was penalised for failing to release before a jackal attempt.

A crisp Smith drop-goal on the hour-mark saw Northampton back within four, only for an improbable Casey breakdown win seeing Crowley strike off the tee to stretch the score to 23-16.

Torrential rain soon began, before Northampton forced a scrum penalty against the head by the halfway line and called for the kicking tee, which Smith landed with aplomb.

A Courtney Lawes breakdown win in the Munster 22 saw Smith kick into the corner for a big chance, with Graham sprinting through the middle of a maul to score.

Sam Graham scored the crucial try of the clash with nine minutes to go

Smith's conversion put Saints three points up, with Munster failing to carve out any spell of possession or territory in the limited time that remained.