Namibia chase first Rugby World Cup win against Canada

Namibia have lost all of the 14 games they've played at Rugby World Cups

Mark Jones says Namibia will have no excuses if they do not end their long wait for a Rugby World Cup win against Canada on Sunday.

Namibia are contesting their sixth World Cup but have yet to pick up a victory, coming closest in a 17-16 defeat to Georgia four years ago.

A clash between the two lowest-ranked nations in this year's tournament - with both already eliminated from Pool B - presents an opportunity to put an end to that unwanted record, with Canada having only registered one win in their last 15 World Cup matches.

Namibia attack coach Mark Jones (left) and head coach Phil Davies

"It's been very evident that this group of players have created a no-excuses environment," said Jones.

"Just because we haven't won a game at a World Cup in six attempts doesn't give you a divine right that we're going to win one at this event. We have to earn that right.

"We've stayed in the moment, focusing on our own detail and game, making sure we're the best Namibian team we can be.

"We won't need any excuses at the end of it because we'll leave the pitch knowing we left everything out there."

Canada suffered heavy defeats against Italy, New Zealand and South Africa

Canada are confident the match will go ahead despite the threat of Typhoon Hagibis, which has already led to the cancellation of two World Cup fixtures, and head coach Kingsley Jones says his side will be ready to cope with the difficult conditions in Kamaishi.

"The discussions about an option of there not being a match, that is something we'll deal with if it arises and, as it stands, we have to prepare the psychological side of sport," he said.

"We're preparing for a game, we look forward to the game. The weather conditions obviously are a factor in our preparations.

"We consider the game plan in the weather, that will certainly change, but until we have notification that there will not be a game, we are 100 per cent focused and on track and looking forward to that. That's the only thing we can do."

Namibia: 15 Johan Tromp, 14 Lesley Klim, 13 Johan Deysel (c), 12 Darryl De La Harpe, 11 JC Greyling, 10 Cliven Loubser, 9 Eugene Jantjies; 1 Andre Rademeyer, 2 Torsten George van Jaarsveld, 3 Johannes Coetzee, 4 Johan Retief, 5 Tjiuee Uanivi, 6 Prince Gaoseb, 7 Wian Conradie, 8 Janco Venter.

Replacements: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 AJ De Klerk, 18 Desiderius Sethie, 19 Max Katjijeko, 20 Rohan Kitshoff, 21 Damian Stevens, 22 Helarius Axasman Kisting, 23 Chad Plato.

Canada: 15 Patrick Parfrey, 14 Jeff Hassler, 13 Conor Trainor, 12 Ciaran Hearn, 11 DTH van der Merwe, 10 Peter Nelson, 9 Gordon McRorie; 1 Djustice Sears-Duru, 2 Eric Howard, 3 Jake Ilnicki, 4 Evan Olmstead, 5 Conor Keys, 6 Lucas Rumball, 7 Matt Heaton, 8 Tyler Ardron (c).

Replacements: 16 Andrew Quattrin, 17 Hubert Buydens, 18 Matt Tierney, 19 Luke Campbell, 20 Dustin Dobravsky, 21 Jamie Mackenzie, 22 Shane O'Leary, 23 Andrew Coe.