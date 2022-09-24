Rugby Championship: New Zealand dismiss Australia to remain in contention for title

New Zealand stayed in contention to defend their Rugby Championship title with a 40-14 victory over Australia at Eden Park.

The All Blacks scored five tries to Australia's two and took advantage of poor discipline from the Wallabies, particularly in the first half.

Australia, who trailed 17-0 at half-time, played 20 of the first 40 minutes with only 13 players after Jed Holloway and David Porecki received yellow cards.

New Zealand's Will Jordan, captain Sam Whitelock, Codie Taylor and Samisoni Taukei'aho all crossed for tries, with a penalty try also adding to the All Blacks' tally at Eden Park.

All four teams in the Rugby Championship went into the final round with a mathematical chance of winning the title and the final match of the competition will take place later on Sky Sports with South Africa facing Argentina.

New Zealand's comprehensive victory means the Springboks will need to secure a bonus point and beat Argentina by at least 39 points to take the title.

After Australia advanced on the Haka ahead of kick-off, they were unable to keep a lid on their emotions in the early stages. Instead, ill-discipline became a factor and one that would remain prominent throughout the first half.

Lock Holloway was the first to receive a yellow card after two minutes following a lifting cleanout on All Blacks flanker Dalton Papalii.

The Wallabies did work hard to keep New Zealand scoreless in Holloway's absence, although their hosts kept the pressure high with a series of scrums and a lineout within five metres of their line.

After New Zealand's sustained pressure continued alongside Australia's infringements, the home team's first points arrived via the boot of Richie Mo'unga on the 20-minute mark and their first try from Jordan followed quickly after.

The winger's 21st try in 21 Tests was a result of excellent handling and quick distribution of ball, Jordan then used his pace to produce a lovely outside arching run and cross out wide.

With the pressure on them continuing, Australia's Porecki pulled down an advancing All Blacks maul. His action produced a penalty try for New Zealand and the Wallabies' forward being sent to the bin for 10 minutes.

Again, Australia managed to keep New Zealand scoreless while they were down to 14 men and almost got on the board themselves, only for Marika Koroibete's foot to have strayed into touch before he grounded to ball down the left.

At 17-0 down, the Wallabies knew they still had a chance of coming back after the interval, having done so from 31-13 down during the Melbourne Test, but the All Blacks shut the door early in the second half.

Captain Whitelock crashed over for his seventh try in his 140th Test match and, despite a number of reviews, was deemed to have grounded the ball to set his team back on their way.

New Zealand's set-piece dominance brought about their fourth try. Codie Taylor dotted the ball down after a purposeful driving maul and that brought about a 32-0 lead after 55 minutes.

The Wallabies then did score consolation tries through replacements Folau Fainga'a and Jordan Petaia but never looked like mounting a real comeback to end their 36-year winless streak against New Zealand at Eden Park

New Zealand will now wait for the outcome of the contest between South Africa and Argentina in the final match of this year's Rugby Championship.

Whitelock: Eden Park is amazing

"Eden Park is an amazing place to play and thank you for everyone coming out and supporting us at home, it means so much to hear the whole crowd getting behind us," Whitelock said after the contest.

"I'm really, really happy with our defence. Defence comes down to effort and the boys were working hard to get up off the ground.

"We allowed them back into the game though, pretty frustrating letting them score. There are always things to work on.

"It's great to win a couple of close ones but really nice to put some good moments on moments there. That's what we've been trying to do the whole time, so it's really nice when it does happen."

Rennie: NZ were superior

Permutations for the title

The All Blacks' win over Australia with a bonus point means they currently top the Rugby Championship table with 19 points and South Africa need to win with a bonus point to match that tally.

If the Springboks earn their bonus point then their winning margin will be the first factor to come into play. If South Africa win by 38 points or fewer, the title will go to the All Blacks. However, if they win by 40 points they will be crowned as the winners.

One point will make a difference in this instance because if South Africa win by 39 points they will be equal with the All Blacks in terms of points for and against.

In this case, the competition will be decided by the for and against for the matches between the two countries.

The Springboks won the first 26-10 before losing the second 35-23, but that still means South Africa would be +4 and New Zealand -4, so the title would belong to South Africa.