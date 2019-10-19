New Zealand 46-14 Ireland: All Blacks crush Ireland

Aaron Smith of New Zealand celebrates with Richie Mo'unga

New Zealand set up a Rugby World Cup semi-final clash with England after a convincing seven-try 46-14 win over Ireland in Tokyo.

The haka was met by a hair-raising rendition of the Fields of Athenry but that was as good as it got for Ireland who had no answer to the fast-paced display from New Zealand.

The All Blacks were at their clinical best with Aaron Smith scoring two tries and Beauden Barrett, Codie Taylor, Matt Todd, George Bridge, and Jordie Barrett also going over. Richie Mo'unga weighed in with the boot adding four conversions and a penalty to set up a date with England in Tokyo.

A try from Robbie Henshaw and a penalty try did give Ireland something on the scoreboard but they were well beaten in every facet on the day.

It was a lesson in ball retention and handling as the All Blacks showed their intent by stretching Ireland's defence from the very start.

Aaron Smith scores his first try for New Zealand

New Zealand's first try came in the 11th minute after some hard carries from the big men sucked in the defenders creating space. From the ruck, Smith spotted acres of space and took full advantage to dive over. Mo'unga added the conversion to an earlier penalty to make it 10-0.

Smith scored his second after wingers Sevu Reece and George Bridge combined to race into space. Bridge was pulled down short but once again Smith's eye for the gap was spot on and he burrowed over from close range. Mo'unga added the conversion and Ireland were 17-0 down after 21 minutes.

Peter O'Mahony and Brodie Retallick compete for the lineout ball

Ten minutes later the All Blacks had their third after a massive tackle from Reece on Johnny Sexton dislodged the ball - Mo'unga hoofed it downfield and Beauden Barrett chased it down to score which was given after referring it up the TMO.

Ireland had their best chance of scoring with half-time fast approaching. However, a penalty for an off the ball tackle was reversed after replays showed Peter O'Mahony hitting the ruck leading with the elbow and the All Blacks went into the break with a healthy 22-0 lead.

It was more of the same in the second as New Zealand continued to turn the screw and played the game in the right areas. Ireland could not hold onto the ball and were living off scraps.

Hooker Taylor scored their fourth after a pop pass from Kieran Read with Mo'unga's conversion making it 29-0.

Matt Todd made it five after a driving maul splintered the Ireland pack and the following cross-field kick was plucked out of the air by Reece who was hauled down inches short, however a quick recycle and Todd powered.

Beauden Barrett celebrates his try against Ireland

Ireland finally got onto the scoreboard in the 65th minute when Henshaw powered over after a carry from CJ Stander off the base of the scrum - the centre relieved after he had knocked on over the line moments before.

However, New Zealand were not done yet as Bridge touched down after a fine offload from Dane Coles and, despite going down to 14-men and conceding a penalty try late on, they rounded off proceedings when Jordie Barrett crossed in the final minute.

The Good

New Zealand's handling was out of this world and their desire to keep the ball alive was highly entertaining. Their patience in defence also caught the eye and added to their overall clinical display. A clean bill of health will also be a major positive for the men in black heading into the semi-finals.

The Bad

Ireland looked half a yard slower than New Zealand and battled to make their mark on the game. They were guilty of too many handling errors which were pounced on by the All Blacks. Irelands defence was also left wanting - granted they were put under the pump by the All Black machine - but missing 29 tackles in a World Cup semi-final is just not good enough.

For New Zealand, well they conceded 12 penalties - Ireland let them off the hook with poor game management, but England will certainly make them pay for any indiscretions.

Stat of the day

21 - Beauden Barrett made 21 carries in #NZLvIRE, the most ever by an @AllBlacks player in a @rugbyworldcup match, surpassing the previous best tally set by John Kirwan and Buck Shelford who both made 20 against Italy in 1987. Key.#RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/S2frj6ZYKM — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) October 19, 2019

Tweets of the match

#RWC2019



Not the performance or the result we wanted today.

Congratulations @AllBlacks



Thank you to our incredible supporters. You’ve been there on the great days & we know you’ll help us rise again from the bad ones.



Thank you. #TeamOfUs #NZLvIRE #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/ZziLkqoRko — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 19, 2019