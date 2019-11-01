New Zealand 40-17 Wales: All Blacks claim Rugby World Cup bronze in Tokyo

Ben Smith (far left) scored twice on his return as the All Blacks were too slick for Wales in Tokyo

A six-try performance from the All Blacks ensured they claimed the spoils in Friday's Rugby World Cup bronze medal match, beating Wales 40-17 at a chilly Tokyo Stadium.

Prop Joe Moody, full-back Beauden Barrett, wing Ben Smith (two), centre Ryan Crotty and out-half Richie Mo'unga each got on the scoresheet for New Zealand, while Mo'unga added five conversions.

Wales notched two tries themselves as full-back Hallam Amos scored, while World Cup leading try-scorer Josh Adams registered his seventh of the tournament - making history as the first Welshman to do so.

England take on South Africa in the World Cup final in Japan on Saturday, kicking off at 9am (GMT) at Stadium Yokohama.

The All Blacks should have hit the front as early as the fourth minute after Wales prop Nicky Smith was penalised for failing to roll away on his own 22, but out-half Mo'unga produced a terrible miss off the tee when he struck the post.

Within seconds, New Zealand were over for a try though, running Wales' clearance kick back before a flat Kieran Read pass set lock Brodie Retallick through the line, before he offloaded to prop Moody in support - the loosehead displaying deceptive pace to reach the try-line ahead of the covering Amos.

Loosehead Joe Moody scored the first try of the day on five minutes

On 14 minutes, the All Blacks doubled their lead to 14-0 when full-back Barrett cut against the grain to sprint over after a beautifully disguised switch pass from scrum-half Aaron Smith.

Wales responded well to that second blow, however, and three minutes later were extremely close to a try in response - Kiwi centre Sonny Bill Williams somehow holding up a close-range Dillon Lewis charge over the line.

Beauden Barrett cut a super line to stroll over for the All Blacks' second

The All Blacks were caught offside in the lead-up to that chance though, and when Patchell kicked to the corner again, Wales built through 14 phases before Amos cut inside Ben Smith and then dummied to go past a stranded Barrett and dive over.

A Scott Barrett penalty allowed Wales a quick return to New Zealand's 22, and when Moody was penalised for going off feet, Patchell stepped up to slot through a close-range penalty, bringing the game to 14-10.

Hallam Amos got Wales back into the Test in the first half with a well-taken try

Despite Wales continuing to put on pressure, it was New Zealand who would score next on 33 minutes as wing Smith skipped and slalomed his way past five Wales shirts in the 22 before grounding behind his head - Williams counter-rucking initially to win the ball back for the All Blacks.

Smith went past five Wales players before scoring his side's third

Smith contort's himself to ground the ball

And then in dead time of the first half, New Zealand blew the Test out as Smith had too much pace for scrum-half Williams down the right after a sensational long left-hand pass from his own nine - namesake Smith - going over for his second and the All Blacks' fourth. It left the score a daunting 28-10 at the break.

Smith combined with scrum-half Aaron Smith for a fourth New Zealand try in the first half's dying stages

Two minutes into the second half, New Zealand had a fifth try as a Read lineout steal, Smith bust and magnificent Williams offload all set in motion a flowing move for centre Crotty to sear through and over.

Smith thought he had his hat-trick score shortly after following another sumptuous Williams offload and stunning finish from Smith - but referee Wayne Barnes ruled the try out in consultation with his TMO, deducing Rieko Ioane had just knocked the ball on before it reached Smith.

Ryan Crotty finished an exceptional move early in the second half

As it was, Wales were next to score on the hour mark as Adams stooped low to ground on top of the try-line, making history for Wales as the first player ever to score seven in a single World Cup - surpassing Shane Williams' efforts from the 2007 tournament in France.

Josh Adams knew he had scored from close range

The All Blacks would have the final say in Tokyo, however, as after a series of powerful scrum drives, the ball was released for Mo'unga to step and arc round Dan Biggar before sliding over.