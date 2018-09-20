Newcastle v Exeter : Sam Simmonds and Matt Kvesic back for Chiefs

Calum Green looks to offload the ball for Newcastle against Saracens.

Calum Green will make it 100 caps for Newcastle after being named in the second row for the Falcon's Gallagher Premiership visit of Exeter Chiefs to Kingston Park Stadium.

The lock-forward leads the league for line-out takes once again this season and packs down in a side showing four changes from the one which won 23-20 at Worcester Warriors last weekend.

Winger Tom Arscott will make his competitive debut, while Adam Brocklebank makes his first Gallagher Premiership start at loose-head prop. Gary Graham comes into a reshuffled back row in place of Callum Chick.

"It's a big challenge for us, and that's exciting. We're at home, we want to get our home account underway for the season and everyone's looking forward to it," said Falcons boss Dean Richards.

"Exeter are incredibly well-drilled, they've been together a long time and they have very little player turnover. That means they know their roles inside out, they execute it every week and that's why they are where they are a consistent top-two side over a number of years.

"They have a superb understanding of how they want to play, they're ruthless in executing it and that makes them very difficult to play against, but as we showed last season up here they are beatable. They've got a lot of quality and they all sing off the same hymn sheet, but we've also got a lot of threat within our own side and they'll know they're not in for an easy game against us."

Meanwhile, England duo Sam Simmonds and Matt Kvesic return from illness as Exeter look to maintain their perfect start to the Premiership season.

Matt Kvesic is back for the Chiefs.

The back-row pair were forced to withdraw the night before last weekend's 35-18 home victory over Sale but have recovered and will start Friday's clash with Newcastle at Kingston Park.

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert makes his full debut for the Chiefs as Jack Nowell, who has suffered from long-standing knee issues, is stood down on the account of the Falcons' 4G pitch.

"We're very much aware Newcastle were a top-four side last season, so it's going to be a stiff challenge for us," Exeter head coach Rob Baxter said.

"Watching them in the build-up to this game, I'm kind of getting the feeling that they quite like playing the so-called frontline teams up at their place.

"So we have to expect a strong, physical challenge, especially across the first half of the game."

Newcastle Falcons: 15 Simon Hammersley, 14 Alex Tait, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Tom Arscott, 10 Toby Flood,9 Sonatane Takulua, 1 Adam Brocklebank, 2 George McGuigan, 3 Logovi'i Mulipola, 4 Calum Green, 5 Will Witty, 6 Gary Graham, 7 Will Welch (c), 8 Mark Wilson.

Replacements: 16 Santiago Socino, 17 Sami Mavinga, 18 Jack Payne, 19 Tevita Cavubati,20 Callum Chick, 21 Sam Stuart, 22 Joel Hodgson, 23 Tom Penny.

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Phil Dollman, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ian Whitten, 11 Alex Cuthbert, 10 Joe Simmonds, 9 Jack Maunder, 1 Ben Moon, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Harry Williams, 4 Ollie Atkins, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Don Armand (c), 7 Matt Kvesic, 8 Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: 16 Jack Yeandle, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Dave Dennis, 20 Dave Ewers, 21 Sam Maunder, 22 Gareth Steenson, 23 Sam Hill.