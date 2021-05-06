Alun Wyn Jones confirmed as British and Irish Lions captain for 2021 Test series vs South Africa

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones has been confirmed as the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour captain

Alun Wyn Jones has been confirmed as the British and Irish Lions tour captain for their 2021 series vs South Africa.

The 35-year-old Wales and Ospreys skipper, who has played in nine consecutive Lions Tests from the last three tours vs South Africa in 2009, Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017, becomes the oldest skipper in the professional era.

Jones will also embark on a fourth Lions tour, and will become just the fourth ever player to do so and the first Welshman, after Irish trio Willie John McBride, Mike Gibson and Brian O'Driscoll.

Jones has been picked on his fourth successive Lions tour - only three men in history have done so before now

Holder of an incredible 157 Test caps before now - a world record - Jones was instilled as favourite to become Lions captain after Wales' Six Nations success back in March, while he played under head coach Warren Gatland for Wales between 2007 and 2019, developing a hugely strong relationship.

Sam Warburton, tour captain from the 2013 and 2017 tours, is now retired, while Ireland's Peter O'Mahony - who captained the Lions in their opening Test vs the All Blacks four years ago - is seemingly out of the squad equation, with his red card vs Wales in the 2021 Six Nations costing him chances to impress.

Other leading contenders for the role had been England pair Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell, Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, but Jones proved the outstanding candidate.

Jones worked under Warren Gatland at Wales between 2007 and 2019

Jones has captained the Lions in a Test before, leading them vs Australia in the decisive third Test in 2013 when Warburton was out with a hamstring injury.

