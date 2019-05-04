Northampton 38-10 Worcester: Saints take Gallagher Premiership play-off race to last weekend

Luther Burrell scored a try on his final home appearance for Northampton

Taqele Naiyaravoro went over twice as Northampton Saints overwhelmed Worcester Warriors at Franklin's Gardens with a 38-10 win to ensure the final Gallagher Premiership play-off spot will go down to the wire.

Two tries from winger Naiyaravoro and one each by centre Luther Burrell, flanker Tom Wood and hooker Reece Marshall, all converted by fly-half Dan Biggar, put the Saints back in the top four following a bonus-point win.

Centre Ben Te'o grabbed the Warriors' only try which fly-half Duncan Weir converted, adding to an earlier penalty.

Ben Te'o got Worcester's only try against Northampton

Northampton are a point ahead of fifth-placed Harlequins so need to win at Premiership leaders Exeter in a fortnight while hoping Quins lose at Wasps.

Against Worcester, Northampton went about their task with vigour.

The Saints marched to their bonus point with gusto, grabbing four tries in the first 31 minutes as they blew Worcester apart.

Dan Biggar kicked five conversions for Northampton against Worcester

Burrell set the ball rolling as he stepped through a gap in the Worcester midfield after only four minutes.

Then powerhouse Fijian-born Naiyaravoro began rampaging through the opposition defence. The 6ft 5in, 21-stone winger roared home in the corner when he collected a long ball from Biggar, Chris Pennell could not tackle and he strolled in from 25 metres.

And, with Worcester down to 14 men after scrum-half Francois Hougaard was sin-binned for hands in a ruck, Northampton piled forward. From a ruck 10 metres out, Naiyaravoro blasted away the tacklers to drive home.

We're back in with the big boys 🏆



Today's win guarantees a top six finish for Saints and a place at the top table of European Rugby in the @ChampionsCup



But we want more... — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) May 4, 2019

Wood made it four touchdowns when the England flanker crashed over from short range. Biggar converted all the scores and, with Weir kicking a solitary penalty for the Warriors during the onslaught, Northampton were well on the way to victory.

However, England ace Te'o, who is leaving the Warriors at the end of the season, gave his side hope of a comeback with a try that Weir converted for the sides to turn around with Northampton leading by 28-10.

Worcester threatened early in the second half, but Northampton just about sewed up the game when Biggar landed an easy penalty before converting the Saints' fifth try when Marshall emerged from a pile of bodies that rumbled over the line at an attacking line-out.

Biggar converted and, at 38-10, it was a case of how many more for the home side. The answer was none as Worcester pressurised for a consolation and the Saints held out with their eyes set on the prize on May 18.