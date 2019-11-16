Ospreys 13-32 Munster: Ireland stars impress in Champions Cup victory

Keith Earls scores Munster's second try despite the efforts of Hanno Dirksen

Munster got their Champions Cup campaign off to a great start with a 32-13 bonus-point win away to the Ospreys.

Jeremy Loughman's 34th-minute try gave Munster a 13-6 lead at the interval and the two-time European champions made their dominance count in the second half through scores from Keith Earls and Andrew Conway.

And they clinched a bonus point at the death, James Cronin touching down off a driving maul to put them in good stead ahead of Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo's return to Thomond Park next Saturday with Racing 92.

Andrew Conway on his way to scoring Munster's third try

Shorn of their Rugby World Cup contingent, the Ospreys entered the game on the back of a three-game losing streak in the PRO14, which included a 28-12 defeat away to Munster on October 25.

Their defence was given a rigorous workout during the first half. They were forced to make 126 tackles as Munster dominated possession but it wasn't until the closing stages that the Irish province made it count on the scoreboard.

The teams were locked at 6-6 after half an hour, two Luke Price penalties sandwiching a brace of kicks from opposite number Tyler Bleyendaal.

Rory Scannell is tackled by Ospreys captain Dan Lydiate

The Ospreys survived 26 lung-busting phases on 32 minutes as Munster took play from halfway to deep inside the 22, but that defensive shift took its toll.

The visitors scored from the next passage, Jean Kleyn latching onto Loughman as the prop took Conor Murray's pass and barging him over the tryline.

Leading 13-6 at half-time, Munster put daylight between the teams with two tries in as many minutes from their wings.

Tyler Bleyendaal kicked xx points

Earls produced a brilliant diving finish in the corner, somehow keeping his feet in the air despite the attentions of Hanno Dirksen, before Conway was sent racing down the wing by Chris Farrell after a great turn of pace by Loughman.

The Ospreys scored a late consolation try through replacement Aled Davies but Munster had the final say, Cronin dotting down from the final play to secure the bonus point.