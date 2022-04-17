Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 through to quarter-finals with 33-22 comeback win over Stade Francais

Racing 92 overcame Stade Francais to reach the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final

Racing 92 set up a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Sale as they came from behind to beat Stade Francais 33-22 in their second leg on Sunday.

The victory gave the hosts a 55-31 aggregate win, but they had to come from behind to make sure of it, with the visitors 22-13 up at half-time, closing the deficit to three after Racing's 22-9 triumph in last week's first leg.

Stade Francais had come out determined to undo last week's damage, scoring early tries through Telusa Veainu and Adrien Lapegue to take a 15-3 lead, but a 35th-minute red card for Sefa Naivalu changed the equation.

Champions Cup Round of 16 second legs Leinster 56-20 (82-41) Connacht

Bristol 29-35 (39-44) Sale

Harlequins 33-20 (59-60) Montpellier

Munster 26-10 (34-23) Exeter

La Rochelle 31-23 (62-36) Bordeaux

Leicester 27-17 (56-27) Clermont

Ulster 23-30 (49-50) Toulouse

Racing 92 33-22 (55-31) Stade Francais

Wenceslas Lauret pulled one back for Racing before Lapegue responded, but a second-half brace from Teddy Thomas, and a second for Lauret, sealed the win.

Racing's victory sets up a quarter-final clash with Sale, with the winner set to meet the winner of the all-French tie between La Rochelle and Montpellier in the semi-final

The other quarter-finals see Leicester Tigers and Leinster face off and Munster meet Toulouse. The matches are set to take place over the weekend of May 6-8.