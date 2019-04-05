Reds 24-12 Stormers: Home side pick up third Super Rugby win of season

Other matches

Fri 5th April

Super Rugby

  • Reds vs Stormers
  • 10:00am Friday 5th April
  • Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane  
FT

Reds 24

Tries: Kerevi (42), Paenga-Amosa (46), McDermott (67)
Conversions: Hegarty (43,47,68)
Penalties: Hegarty (79)

Stormers 12

Tries: Van Dyk (51), de Allende (75)
Conversions: du Plessis (52)



Last Updated: 05/04/19 1:42pm

Tate McDermott scored a late try as the Reds picked up a crucial Super Rugby win over the Stormers


Scrum-half Tate McDermott scored a 67th-minute try that gave the Reds breathing room as they beat South Africa's Stormers 24-12 in Brisbane for their third Super Rugby victory of the season.

Captain Samu Kerevi and hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa scored tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half with Stormers captain Siya Kolisi in the sin-bin after he had received a yellow card on the stroke of half-time.

Kobus van Dyk and Damian de Allende scored second half-tries for the Stormers who had potential tries to full-back Damian Willemse, winger Sergeal Petersen and Kolisi referred to television match official James Leckie but not awarded.

More to follow....

