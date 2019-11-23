Saracens 44-3 Ospreys: Premiership side respond with emphatic Champions Cup home win

Young wing Rotimi Segun scored twice as Saracens plundered six tries against Ospreys

European champions Saracens responded to last week's heavy defeat to Racing 92 in Paris with a crushing 44-3 Champions Cup win over the Ospreys in London.

Tries from Jack Singleton, Rotimi Segun (two), Alex Lewington and Richard Barrington, and a penalty try, saw the Premiership side romp to a Pool 4 victory at Allianz Park.

The Ospreys, who were still missing Wales trio Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and George North, were second-best across the park, with Saracens also without England internationals Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola and Maro Itoje.

The victory also came in the wake of Saracens confirming they would not request a review of Premiership Rugby's decision to hand out a 35-point deduction due to the club's salary cap breaches.

Next up in this pool, Saracens face Munster at Thomond Park in two weeks' time, while Ospreys host Racing 92 at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea.

Segun celebrates his second try after a superb Elliot Daly offload

A pair of fairly contentious offside calls brought about the first points of the game for the home side, as first Elliot Daly struck from distance off the tee on his Saracens debut after 13 minutes, before Manu Vunipola did likewise on 18 minutes from closer in for 6-0.

Three minutes later, Saracens were over for the opening try as hooker Singleton touched down at the back of dominant rolling maul following an attacking five-metre lineout.

Hooker Jack Singleton notched the first try of the game at Allianz Park

Ospreys got themselves onto the board just shy of the half-hour mark when James Hook struck a penalty from distance after Sarries prop Titi Lamositele was penalised for collapsing, but things would quickly get worse for the Welsh region.

Indeed, Saracens were next to score within moments as wing Segun seared in down the right wing after a rather fortunate Tom Whitely kick and superb Daly break and pass.

Saracens' second try arrvied via Segun, as he illustrated his supreme pace down the right

Segun's opposite winger Lewington was the next try-scorer as a superb Saracens move full of energy down the left saw the wing stride over untouched, with centre Brad Barritt producing the killer pass.

Seven minutes into the second period, the try bonus-point was wrapped up by Saracens and again Daly was the architect as he broke a tackle and offloaded brilliantly, sucking in two players, for Segun to sprint in for his second score.

Alex Lewington also got on the scoresheet for Saracens after a lovely move

The next points would not arrive until the 62nd minute, but again it was Saracens as two heavy scrum drives five metres from the Ospreys try-line - the second unrelenting - forced referee Mathieu Raynal to run under the posts and award a penalty try.

With 15 minutes to go, Barrington powered his way over the line under the posts as Jackson Wray and Ben Earl latched on to force the replacement prop over.

Sarries' fifth score arrived courtesy of a penalty try after a dominant five-metre scrum drive

And that was how the scoring remained in north London, with Sarries attentions now turning back to the Premiership, before a double header with Munster in Pool 4 on the weekends of December 7 and December 14.