Saracens Women 17-25 Harlequins Women: Quins secure Allianz Premier 15s 2020/21 title at Kingsholm

Harlequins Women became Premier 15s champions for the first time on Sunday, beating holders Saracens

Lagi Tuima slotted five penalties and Amy Cokayne scored two tries to hand Harlequins their first Allianz Premier 15s title in a thrilling 25-17 final in Gloucester against defending champions Saracens.

Quins came into Sunday's match as underdogs, having also lost star winger Jess Breach to injury in last weekend's semi-final, with Saracens looking to defend back-to-back titles against the side they had beaten in both previous finals.

But it was Saracens who struggled with discipline as Quins settled in early, finding themselves just inches away from opening the scoring within the first four minutes.

The away side missed their first real opportunity when Sarries flanker Marlie Packer nabbed a wide throw from Quins' lineout and saved the early damage.

Quins opted to kick after referee Sara Cox caught Sarries offside, and Tuima kicked cleanly between the posts for the first score of the match.

The exciting final was played at Kingsholm in Gloucester, with Saracens favourites pre-kick off

But Quins, already missing Breach, were dealt a huge early blow as captain Rachael Burford was brought down after just eight minutes.

Burford lay on the pitch in pain before limping off with an apparent knee injury, exiting the field with the help of two Quins staffers.

Youngster Izzy Mayhew came on in place of her skipper as Quins continued to press. Tuima's boot was then tested once again after another Sarries penalty, doubling the points in the 12th minute.

Quins kept the ball within inches of Sarries' try line, finally scoring the game's first try, with Cokayne earning the credit from the driving maul to make it 11-0.

Harlequins notched two tries through hooker Amy Cokayne, and five penalties via Lagi Tuima in the victory

And it was the Quins hooker who would score again minutes later, dotting down in the 27th minute as Tuima failed to convert.

Sarries finally managed to claw back some points after a fired-up Packer broke free down the right and made it just short of the Quins try line before finally breaking through a pack of Quins defenders with Zoe Harrison converting for the extra two.

Tuima added three more before the break, booting in another penalty to send Quins into the second half up 19-7.

Saracens, who conceded 11 penalties to Quins' three within the first 30 minutes, tested referee Cox's nerves early in the second half, as Bryony Cleall earned a yellow card just outside the Quins 22. Tuima took advantage to make it 22-7.

Packer showed no signs of quit all afternoon and she scooped up the ball from the ruck to bring Sarries within 10 points in the 49th minute with her second try.

Marlie Packer kept Sarries in touch with two tries throughout

Quins, who had proven the more disciplined side throughout the first half, began to unravel as Abbie Ward and Cokayne were both sent to the sin-bin within seconds.

Sophie de Goede capitalised on the two-woman advantage, touching down in the 53rd minute to bring the match within four points.

With a comeback opportunity on the horizon, it looked like the momentum was finally in Sarries favour, but they conceded another penalty and Tuima slotted in her fifth successful kick of the game to make it 17-25.

It was enough to seal the deal for the underdogs - now champions.

Reaction

"[My injury] is feeling a bit better now, I don't know if that's because I've got this medal around my neck," joked Burford post-match.

"Lagi's been coming on throughout the season, and I thought she had an outstanding performance - her management, her defence, her attacking prowess, and Izzy was outstanding, she was brilliant, she dominated defensively and managed to force the errors on them.

"Izzy's a player that's come on so much this season and it just shows that Quins is in a really good position moving forward with young talent like that.

"We've also got some other players who weren't even in the squad. It's amazing, you know, as I was coming off I wasn't worried, because I just knew that the team had enough.

"I wasn't going to be the difference, it was the whole team effort that was the difference today."

The final whistle goes at Kingsholm and HARLEQUINS HAVE DONE IT 🏆#Premier15s #Premier15sFinal pic.twitter.com/mYeSlyO9He — Allianz Premier 15s (@Premier15s) May 30, 2021

This was the third time the London rivals have met in a final since the new format of the top-flight competition debuted in 2017, with Saracens emerging victorious in both previous meetings.

Quins dominated the first half, thanks in part to an uncharacteristically undisciplined Sarries squad that ratcheted up penalty after penalty under the watchful eye of referee Sara Cox and were up 19-7 at the break.

But the resolute north London side seemed on the edge of a comeback in the second half after Abbie Ward and Cokayne were sent to the sin bin.

Watching from the sidelines didn't make the victory any less thrilling for the Quins skipper, who had full faith in her squad to finish the job.

"I'm so proud of the players," she said. "Jock [Karen Findlay] said it on Thursday night, it hasn't been about just the 23 on the field, it's been about a whole squad.

"The way that we came out this whole week, and our preparation, we just have complete confidence and belief and we knew that if we did the job right, the things that we wanted to do on the pitch then we could come away victorious.

"I'm so proud of how we dug in, right to the end there, knowing what Saracens can do in those conditions as well.

"Just immensely proud and really pleased-we managed to get third time lucky!"