Six Nations 2022: Scotland hold on for 20-17 win over England after penalty try drama

Scotland players celebrate with the Calcutta Cup

Ben White and Finn Russell, aided by a penalty try, were the heroes for Scotland as they claimed their first back-to-back wins over England since 1983/84 with a 20-17 victory at Murrayfield in their Six Nations opener.

Scotland debutant White made the most of his cameo as a temporary HIA replacement by scoring the opening try of the game to put the hosts in front against the run of play, with Russell converting and adding a penalty on the stroke of half-time too.

Scotland 20-17 England - Score summary Scotland - Tries: White, Penalty. Cons: Russell. Pens: Russell (two) England - Tries: Smith. Pens: Smith (four)

Marcus Smith replied for England with two penalties of his own as the hosts led 10-6 at the break and added two more after the restart as well as crossing for a try to finish with a haul of 17 points before being replaced just after the hour.

But a penalty try which led to a yellow card for Luke Cowan-Dickie got Scotland back on level terms heading into the final 15 minutes, followed by Russell slotting over another penalty to edge his side ahead - which ultimately proved enough to see them over the line.

Full-Time | What a win!!



Scotland get their 2022 Guinness Six Nations campaign off to a perfect start🙌 #SCOvENG | #AsOne pic.twitter.com/IOvfa7NDrL — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 5, 2022

Story of the game

It has been nearly all England in the opening quarter of an hour, with the visitors gaining a foothold at the scrum and enjoying plenty of possession, with winger Max Malins looking dangerous whenever he got the ball in hand.

Eddie Jones' men were unable to capitalise fully on that promising start though as Smith's penalty from around 30 metres out following Jonny Gray infringing at the breakdown was all they had to show for their efforts.

Ben White scored Scotland's first try during the win over England

But the match turned almost straight from the restart as England switched off and allowed Scotland to take a quick line-out, which resulted in Gregor Townsend's side punishing the visitors in the most ruthless way possible.

Darcy Graham's break splintered the disorganised England defence and support-runner White, whose pass from the base of a ruck had set the attack in motion, took the pass from the winger to finish for a score from which Russell also added the extras.

It was some introduction to Test rugby for the Stoke-on-Trent-born No 9, who four years ago was representing England's U20 team, having only been brought on in the 12th minute after Ali Price went off for a HIA, and he left to rapturous applause from the Murrayfield faithful when Price returned in the 24th minute.

Team news Jonny Gray returned to the Scotland second row after missing the Autumn Nations Series matches through injury, while Chris Harris and Sam Johnson were chosen to combine in the centre once again. Tom Curry became England's youngest captain at the age of 23 with Owen Farrell (ankle) and Courtney Lawes (concussion) unavailable. Elliot Daly earned a recall in the centre and No. 8 Sam Simmonds made his first Test start for four years.

Scotland's defence came to the fore in the 32nd minute as Cowan-Dickie, scorer of so many similar tries for club side Exeter Chiefs, was held up over the try-line as England set up a powerful drive from a line-out.

Fly-half Smith narrowed the deficit to just one point with six minutes of the half remaining, but opposite number Russell ensured the Scots had a bit more breathing space at the break by nailing a kick from 40 metres out with the final play before the whistle sounded.

Another attack from England eight minutes after the restart yielded a third successful penalty from Smith, this time from around 10 metres out, and the Harlequins No 10 was at the centre of things for his team six minutes later.

Marcus Smith scored all of England's points against Scotland

An early engagement at a scrum saw Scotland concede a penalty and after kicking to touch, the visitors set up a strong maul from which Ben Youngs took the ball, drew in the defence and then released half-back partner Smith through the gap to cross for an unconverted try.

The 22-year-old's last act of the match just before being replaced by George Ford saw him kick a fourth penalty in the 62nd minute to put the away side a converted try ahead, but that advantage was wiped out just four minutes later.

Cowan-Dickie inexplicably deliberately knocked on while trying to catch a cross-field kick from Russell aimed for Graham, which resulted in referee Ben O'Keeffe awarding a penalty try after consulting with the TMO and the hooker being sin-binned.

Luke Cowan-Dickie was shown a yellow card after conceding a penalty try

Scotland seized the initiative after this and they edged back in front with eight minutes to go as Russell kicked a penalty following an England scrum infringement, yet there was still more drama to come.

Awarded a penalty over 40 metres out two minutes from time, the visitors decided to go for the win and kicked to touch, winning the resulting line-out. But following a series of scrum resets which took the match four minutes past the allotted 80, Scotland eventually recovered possession and kicked the ball to touch.

That ensured they retained the Calcutta Cup, which was gratefully received by skipper Stuart Hogg after the final whistle, and got their Six Nations campaign off to a winning start.

What the coaches said

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, speaking to the BBC:



"I've never been so excited about a set of scrums - or as nervous about a set of scrums at the end of a game.

"Character, fitness, self-belief are there. We had a lot of the game without the ball...but we got through that period.

"It means a lot to us, but it means more for our country and the people here. We know what this game means for Scotland as a nation."

2022 Six Nations standings Team W D L SD BP P Ireland 1 0 0 22 1 5 Scotland 1 0 0 3 0 4 England 0 0 1 -3 1 1 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 1 -22 0 0

England head coach Eddie Jones, speaking to the BBC:

"It was a good effort by our team, Scotland were a bit better than us and took their chances.

"We don't apportion any blame to Luke, he was contesting the ball in a different area, the referee adjudicated it was a yellow card, so we accept that and just get on with it.

"It just came down to us not being clinical enough - we will be next week."

Stats of the match

1984 - @Scotlandteam have won back-to-back matches against England for the first time since 1984; they went on to win the Five Nations that year. Pressure? pic.twitter.com/Tx7aeYnqYo — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 5, 2022

6 - Marcus Smith has been directly involved in six tries in his six Tests for @EnglandRugby, crossing for three tries and assisting three. Output. https://t.co/gA37xI6phq — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 5, 2022

What's next?

Undoubtedly buoyed by their success against their old rivals, Scotland now travel to Cardiff next Saturday to face a Wales team aiming to rebound from a chastening defeat against Ireland (2.15pm GMT kick-off).

Scotland's Six Nations Saturday, February 5 20-17 win vs England (H) 4.45pm Saturday February 12 Wales (A) 2.15pm Saturday, February 26 France (H) 2.15pm Saturday, March 12 Italy (A) 2.15pm Saturday, March 19 Ireland (A) 4.45pm

England, meanwhile, head to Rome to take on Italy next Sunday, where Eddie Jones' men will be expected to bounce back with a win (3pm GMT kick-off).