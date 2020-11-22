Scotland 15-22 France: Virimi Vakatawa's try crucial in Autumn Nations Cup win
France registered a crucial Autumn Nations Cup Group B victory over Scotland at Murrayfield, with Virimi Vakatawa's second-half try ultimately the difference. With Italy to come next week, and Scotland with no game due to Fiji's fixture cancellations, Les Bleus are well-placed to go top.
A try from Virimi Vakatawa, 14 points via the boot of Thomas Ramos and a Matthieu Jalibert drop-goal was enough for France to beat Scotland 22-15 at Murrayfield in the Autumn Nations Cup.More to follow...