Scotland vs Wales: Five Six Nations talking points ahead of Saturday's Test

Scotland's Greig Laidlaw and Wales' Alun Wyn Jones pose with the trophy

Scotland entertain Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm) in the fourth round of this year's Six Nations.

Wales will look to keep their hopes for a first Grand Slam since 2012 on track when they visit Edinburgh.

Scotland secured a 33-20 bonus-point victory over Italy on the opening weekend, but they have since suffered back-to-back defeats to Ireland and France.

Here's some of the talking points ahead of the latest battle for the Doddie Weir Cup...

Wales' crazy week...

Even by rugby's standards, the last week has been phenomenally strange in Wales.

News broke on Monday that a merger between two regions - the Scarlets and Ospreys - was in the offing, with the reaction from the public and players overwhelmingly negative.

Ospreys and Scarlets were reported to be on the verge of merging this week

Ospreys Chairman Mike James then resigned, accusing the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) of "catastrophic mismanagement", with the Ospreys releasing a further statement claiming they were not on the verge of any merger.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB) hit back and said such a merger had already been agreed, before Wales head coach Warren Gatland got involved and said it was the regions rather than the WRU who were driving such a shift in Welsh rugby.

The Scarlets released a statement on Wednesday claiming they were first approached by the Ospreys in December about the option of a merger, which could have led to a new team being launched in north Wales to maintain four regions.

The Scarlets then also revealed the Ospreys had changed their minds, and any potential merger was now off the table.

After much speculation and public outcry, the Scarlets confirmed on Wednesday that the proposed merger was off

And all of this in the middle of a Wales Grand Slam bid! Will it affect the players' performance?

Can they shake off this domestic mess and exceed at Test level? The timing of such a farcical situation in Welsh club rugby is utterly ridiculous - in fact, it turns out the whole situation has been ridiculous.

Can Gatland make it 11 straight wins over Scotland?

With two rounds remaining, Wales are the only side left unbeaten in this year's Six Nations, but that will be severely put to the test in Scotland.

Since the New Zealander took charge of his first Wales game in February 2008, he has never lost to Scotland, winning 10 out of 10 - Scotland's victory in February 2017 occurred with Gatland absent and working for the Lions.

Nine Six Nations victories and a friendly win in the 2018 autumn series makes impressive reading. Assistant coach Shaun Edwards has warned the players of what to expect when they make the trip to Murrayfield.

Warren Gatland and Rob Howley are preparing to face Scotland this weekend

He said: "A couple of their players have said they don't feel they have been at their best so far in the campaign, and we feel that we are still improving as well. And we would like to think the longer we have the players, the better we get.

"They will challenge us ball in hand probably more than the three teams (France, Italy, England) we've had before. We are fully aware of the potency of their two half-backs, they are very experienced and the speed and class they've got on the outside."

2017 memories to spur Scotland?

Two years ago, on Wales' last visit to Murrayfield, Rob Howley was in caretaker charge with Gatland away on British and Irish Lions duty.

It ended in what prop Rob Evans has this week described as an "embarrassing" 29-13 defeat.

"It was a tough day for us in 2017. We didn't come out the blocks and if we're honest Scotland probably embarrassed us a little bit," Evans said.

"We are obviously looking forward to the game, but it's going be an incredibly tough one for us. We know what Scotland are like at home. They feed off the atmosphere there just as we do back in Cardiff.

Tommy Seymour beats Scott Williams to score a try for Scotland in 2017

"We're not shying away from the fact it's going to be a massive, massive game."

Scotland have just one win in the tournament, but have the players to spring a surprise, with a strong set-piece aided by the return of Finn Russell at fly-half.

When Wales surrendered a 13-9 half-time lead in 2017, collapsing in the second period as they conceded 20 points without reply, fly-half Russell kicked 19 points during the course of the match.

The exciting talent doesn't end there, with Hamish Watson, WP Nel, Sam Skinner and Grant Stewart returning to the squad along with Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall. Watson dominated at the breakdown two years ago - and that is likely to be a key area again.

Will Scotland's returnees be under-cooked?

In order to set up a potentially high-stakes finale against defending champions Ireland on March 16 in Cardiff, Wales should target the fitness of those who may have been rushed back to the Scotland fold following their injury crisis.

There is a feeling that despite eight players being recalled to the squad that gathered on Monday, it will still be a patched-up team that takes to the field, with assistant coach Danny Wilson admitting it is "needs must" in certain positions.

Matt Fagerson is not one who should concern Gregor Townsend after the back row's man-of-the-match display for Glasgow against Zebre, but this would represent Watson's first game of the championship after recovering from a broken hand.

Finn Russell is one of eight players that have been added to the squad

Nel was given 40 minutes for Edinburgh against Benetton last weekend, while Watson was given slightly longer. Skinner is yet to play for Exeter after being injured in Scotland's opener with Italy.

Wilson said: "It's about us making the right decisions based on the right preparation but also in terms of where there is an injury list, we need to bring players back to give strength to the squad.

"I think the key is 'needs must' in some positions. In some positions we have the luxury of (gradually re-introducing players) but in others, to be brutally honest, we need to get guys back as quick as we can."

One player who is not being risked is Stuart Hogg, who has not been considered for the game because of the shoulder injury he sustained against Ireland in Scotland's second game of the tournament.

Can Scotland resurrect flailing fortunes?

Gregor Townsend's team can still play the part of kingmaker over the final two weeks of the competition as they take on title contenders Wales and England, but Glasgow winger Tommy Seymour insists he is more interested in giving Scotland's build-up to Japan 2019 the kiss of life.

He said: "It's about where we see ourselves and what we've done ourselves in this tournament come the end of it. There's been disappointment and we can certainly resurrect a lot of stuff in the next two games.

"In terms of what we want to get out of it, it's mainly about where we see ourselves and what we've done.

Tommy Seymour is focused on using the final two games to build towards Tokyo

"It's a big year for every international side going into a World Cup and we've got a lot of things we want to just put right for ourselves, get across on the park for the fans, for us.

"If we can get two wins it puts us in a better light and does wonders for Scotland. That's our main concern."

Last time out, Scotland did not do enough to put a French side, themselves short on confidence, under strain.

Against a Welsh team with a record to protect and with their most combative back rows out, Scotland will have to work hard to match the visitors' intensity and physicality if they are to avoid a bruising defeat.

Team news

Scotland: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Nick Grigg, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Darcy Graham, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price; 1 Allan Dell, 2 Stuart McInally (c), 3 Willem Nel; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Magnus Bradbury, 7 Jamie Ritchie, 8 Josh Strauss.

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Gordon Reid, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Ben Toolis, 20 Hamish Watson, 21 Greig Laidlaw, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Byron McGuigan.

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Josh Navidi, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Jake Ball, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Dan Biggar, 23 Owen Watkin.