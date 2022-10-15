Women's Rugby World Cup: Scotland suffer dramatic defeat to Australia

Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other after Scotland suffered a dramatic 14-12 loss to Australia

Scotland suffered a dramatic 14-12 World Cup defeat to Australia in windy conditions in Whangarei on Saturday.

Scotland had finished the first half on top with 12 points as seventh-ranked Australia struggled against a potent attack, failing to move the scoreboard.

Lana Skeldon had scored for the Scots but Helen Nelson failed the conversion, while the team were also awarded a penalty try in the first half.

But the Wallaroos rallied with tries from winger Bienne Terita and prop Ashley Marsters before fullback Lori Cramer slotted the winning conversion in the 75th minute.

Australia players celebrate after their win

But there was late drama as Marsters was given a red card for a high tackle a minute after her try and hooker Adiana Talakai was dismissed for a second yellow card for another dangerous tackle after the siren.

Australian managed to hang on, though, turning over the ball in the 84th minute and claiming the win when referee Lauren Jenner penalised the Scots for a ruck infringement.

"Fair play to Australia, they really pinned us in our half," Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm said.

"The conditions really did play into it. That second half we wanted to try to play with the ball a little bit more because the wind was so strong."

Scotland are left on only two points heading into their last group game against New Zealand on October 22.

The hosts are leading the group on five points following a 41-17 win over Australia.

"It was a real nerve-wracking one," said Australia captain Shannon Parry. "They really showed us how to play footy today.

"We'll take the points, we're still alive and that's all that matters. It definitely wasn't pretty out there but we gutsed it out."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Scotland head coach Easson 'heartbroken for everybody'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland head coach Bryan Easson is proud of his team despite losing their two opening Rugby World Cup matches Scotland head coach Bryan Easson is proud of his team despite losing their two opening Rugby World Cup matches

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson said he felt "heartbroken" after defeat to Australia left them on the brink of a World Cup exit.

"It was always going to be tough," Easson told ITV. "We knew the wind was really strong first half and we probably could have done with another few points.

"We knew Australia were going to pressure us. We had to keep the ball and build phases, but it just wasn't to be that second half."

He added: "These guys are so close, it was the same against Wales. They're playing some good rugby.

"You see the passion that's in them, the fight that they give. I feel heartbroken for everybody because of the work that they've put in."