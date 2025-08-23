South Africa 30-22 Australia: Springboks hold off Wallabies to ignite Rugby Championship defence

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia Highlights from the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia

South Africa kept their hopes of retaining the Rugby Championship alive with a 30-22 victory over Australia in Cape Town.

A second straight defeat to the Wallabies on home soil - not seen since 1963 - would have sunk the title hopes and surprisingly vulnerable confidence of the world champion Springboks.

But fly-half Handre Pollard's unerring accuracy off the tee and the "Bomb Squad" of replacements proved the difference.

Pollard, one of nine changes after South Africa's 38-22 loss at Ellis Park in round one, slotted all six of his kicks at goal to guide the Springboks to their first victory of the 2025 competition.

By contrast, Wallabies fly-half James O'Connor missed his last three kicks in the final 12 minutes - a conversion to Brandon Paenga-Amosa's try that brought Australia to 23-22 and two penalties.

Max Jorgensen moved the Wallabies to within touching distance of the Springboks

Both teams scored three tries each as for the second week running, a resilient Australia rallied from a deep hole to within reach of victory.

South Africa, who led 22-0 at Ellis Park before capitulating, held a 20-7 advantage late in the first half but the Wallabies comeback clawed themselves back to 23-22 with 12 minutes remaining.

Eben Etzebeth's late try sealed South Africa's victory over Australia

But Eben Etzebeth capped his 135th Test cap with the decisive try, touching down with six minutes to go to move the Springboks into an unassailable 30-22 lead.

But there was even more late drama in store - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's high tackle, Aphelele Fassi's yellow card and O'Connor's missed goal kicks ensuring the suspense did not abate until after the clock had gone red.

